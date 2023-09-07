NFL

Panthers WR Depth Chart: DJ Chark and Adam Thielen Battling Injuries

Owen Jones
The Carolina Panthers are going in to Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season against the Atlanta Falcons beat up at the wide receiver position.

 

Newly signed DJ Chark and Adam Thielen were not seen at practice Thursday. Thielen, however, was limited in Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury. Chark has not practiced since injured his hamstring a few weeks ago. Not having the top two wide receivers for rookie quarterback Bryce Young will be difficult to get off to a good start. The Panthers do play the Atlanta Falcons on the road and that defense is improved, but still not the greatest defense in the world.

 

If Chark and Thielen were ruled out, the Carolina Panthers will have rookie Jonathan Mingo, and Laviska Shenault as the only two fully healthy wide receivers on the roster. Terrace Marshall and recently acquired  Ihmir Smith-Marsette currently have injuries of their own.

The Carolina Panthers are +500 to win the NFC South according to North Carolina sportsbooks.

Jonathan Mingo

Jonathan Mingo is arguably the best wide receiver on the depth chart if Chark and Thielen miss time. Mingo was a second round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He showed flashes in the preseason cathcing passes from Bryce Young. The team may also pepper new tight end and former Atlanta Falcon Hayden Hurst with targets. Also maybe newly signed running back Miles Sanders will get a few targets out of the backfield.

Not having your top two wide receivers may be a rude awakening for Bryce Young. The Falcons have improved their defensive line and secondary, so Young may have a tough time moving the offense.

