Panthers Sign Kicker Eddy Piñeiro After Injury To Zane Gonzalez

The Charlotte Panthers have found their new kicker after agreeing one year deal to sign free agent Eddy Piñeiro, pending a physical.

After kicker Zane Gonzalez was put on the injury reserve list Tuesday after injuring his groin last week, Panthers have been quick to act, replacing him with Piñeiro. Gonzalez was injured only be practicing on the sideline with the kicking net, however he was seen on crutches after the game in the locker room, implying that it would be a significant injury, and it’s not been confirmed that it is.

Panthers are signing veteran kicker Eddy Pineiro to a one-year deal, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed this morning. The Panthers put Zane Gonzalez on season-ending IR yesterday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2022

In 2019, 26-year-old Piñeiro spent his rookie season in Chicago with Panthers special teams coordinator Chris Tabor – so it’s a deal that could work well. Piñeiro hit 23 out of 28 goal attempts for the Bears that season. He was picked up by the New York Jets in 2021, hitting all of his eight field goal attempts in only five games.