Packers Injury Report: Luke Musgrave Clears Concussion Protocol

Owen Jones
Green Bay Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave has cleared the NFL‘s concussion protocol and will likely suit up for Monday night’s game versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

 

Musgrave suffered the concussion on Thursday night’s loss against the Detroit Lions. He only finished the game with one catch for one yard. Musgrave has been the instant starter as a rookie. He was drafted in the second round of this past year’s draft out of Oregon State. Musgrave joins the likes of Dalton Kincaid and Sam LaPorta as tight ends that have made an instant impact for their teams.

 

So far this season, Musgrave has 12 receptions for 125 yards and has yet to score a touchdown. He has had some opportunities to score but quarterback Jordan Love has not seemed to connect with his tight end. This does bode well, however, for his future prospects with the team as he is getting those looks more often than not.

The Green Bay Packers are one point underdogs traveling to Las Vegas according to Wisconsin sportsbooks.

Green Bay is notorious for easing back in their key players back from injury, so Musgrave may not be involved as much in past games. The Packers will now have their full allotment of weapons at Jordan Love’s disposal, and it will be seen on Monday Night against the Raiders. The Raiders are not good at covering tight ends, so maybe Musgrave has a bounce back game coming off the concussion.

Even though the Packers will be on the road, look for a bounce back game for the Packers on their second straight prime time game.

