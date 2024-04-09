NBA

Pacers’ T.J. McConnell is quietly having the best offensive season of his career

Zach Wolpin
At 45-34, the Pacers are sixth in the Eastern Conference with three games left in the regular season. Indiana is fighting to stay out of the play-in tournament. At 44-35, the 76ers are only one game behind the Pacers in the standings. The team needs to execute in their final three games of the regular season. 

To begin the year, the minutes were not three for veteran PG T.J. McConnell. Pacers head coach Steve Clifford recently spoke about how he told McConnell he would be out of the rotation. That’s never easy for an established player like McConnell. However, he’s made the most of his opportunities this season and has played in 68 of their 79 games. The 32-year-old is quietly having the best offensive season of his career.

T.J. McConnell has remained ready for the Pacers and has cashed in on his playing time this season


In 2015, T.J. McConnell went undrafted out of Arizona. He got his start with the 76ers and played in 81 games for the team as a rookie. The veteran PG played four seasons with the Sixers before signing a two-year deal with the Pacers. McConnell has come off the bench for the majority of his career. However, the 32-year-old is a savvy offensive player and knows how to get to his spots. In five seasons with the Pacers, McConnell is averaging (8.4) points per game.

During his 2023-24 campaign, McConnell is averaging a career-high (10.0) points per game. Surprisingly, he’s doing this on his lowest minutes per game (18,.2) of his career. The veteran PG is making the most of his playing time this season and has been highly effective off the bench. McConnell is never going to replace the production of starting PG Tyrese Halinyrton. Still, McConnell finds ways to make plays for the Pacers and help them win.


Ahead of the 2021-22 season, T.J. McConnell signed a four-year, $33.6 million deal with the Pacers. Next year, McConnell will make a partially-guaranteed $9.6 million. That is the final year of his contract with Indiana. In 2023-24, the 32-year-old PG is averaging a career-high (10.) points per game and is thriving. McConnell knows how to influence the game off the bench. He’s been doing that for several years now. How far will the Pacers make it in the 2024 playoffs?

