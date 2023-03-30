MLB

Opening Day: Who Is The Favorite To Win The World Series?

Owen Jones
2 min read
Astros
Astros

Opening day of the 2023 MLB season is today and what better way to talk about it than figuring out who the favorite is to win the World Series this season.

 

According to MLB betting sites, the defending champion Houston Astros are the favorites to win the World Series at +600. The Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees follow at +700.

https://static01.nyt.com/images/2022/11/05/multimedia/05mlb-worldseries-g6-gamer1-1-2eda/05mlb-worldseries-g6-gamer1-1-2eda-videoSixteenByNineJumbo1600-v2.jpg

The Astros have been one of the most consistent teams in the league in recent years. They have reached the playoffs in five of the last six seasons. They won the World Series in 2017 and 2022. Their triumph was overshadowed in 2017 by the revelation that they had been using illegal sign-stealing tactics to gain an advantage over their opponents. The scandal tarnished their reputation and led to the dismissal of several key personnel.

However, the Astros have since made significant changes and improvements to their team. They have strengthened their roster with some key signings and have also focused on developing their younger players. The team’s core players, including Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, and Yordan Alvarez  are still playing at the top of their game. Altuve will be out the first two months with a broken thumb, but his injury will probably not effect the teams chances that much.

The team’s success is not just due to their star players. The Astros have also built a strong team culture, with a focus on hard work, discipline, and a commitment to winning. They have a talented coaching staff, led by manager Dusty Baker, who has a wealth of experience and has been successful at every team he has managed. They are -200 to win the AL West according to Texas betting sites.

The Astros will face stiff competition from other top teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. They have the talent and experience to compete with anyone. Fans of the team are excited about their prospects and are eagerly anticipating the start of the 2023 season.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
