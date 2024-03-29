NFL

One NFL Coach Says Michael Penix Jr. Is A “Locked In First-Rounder”

Anthony R. Cardenas
We are less than a month away from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, and rumors are flying as teams are making their visits to pro days and individual workouts around the country. This year’s class promises to be rich in quarterback prospects, especially at the top of the board. It is thought that as many as four of the first five selections could be pass throwers, and there are other prospects on a tier below that are being considered as first-round worthy as well.

NFL Coach Has High Praise For Penix Jr.

Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. had one of the better statistical season in college this past year, but hasn’t been considered to be bunched in with the other prospects. He had his pro day on Thursday, and was able to showcase his talents for NFL scouts, coaches, and general managers.

And based on the comments from one anonymous NFL head coach, Penix was able to leave a serious impression during his session.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz tweeted out on Thursday that he received a text from a head coach who was at the pro day, which read like this:

Freak show! Dude runs 4.5 and then jumps 37 inches. Arm strength is crazy in person. Locked in 1st rounder.

Which Teams Might Be Interested In The Late First Round?

It is high praise from what should be a very reputable source. Most of the mock drafts that you will see have Penix picked somewhere in the latter portion of the first round. But there are plenty of others that have him listed as a second-round talent, putting him as one of the bigger question marks of the upcoming process.

There are some interesting teams to monitor in the back half of the first round that could have their eyes on Penix. The most obvious would be the Minnesota Vikings, who recently traded up into the 22nd slot, giving them two first-round picks. If Penix is available at #22, and they haven’t already nabbed a quarterback, then he may be a viable option. He may even get drafted into a situation in which he is able to sit behind an already established starter, like with the Buccaneers or Cardinals.

