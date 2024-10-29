NBA

One league insider believes Brooklyn's Dennis Schroder could be a trade piece later in the season

Zach Wolpin
Just a few seasons ago, the Brooklyn Nets were a playoff contender in the East. Fast forward to the 2024-25 season and Brooklyn is lacking the star talent they once had. The Nets had Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving on the same team. Now, the biggest star on their team is Ben Simmons. 

Three games into the 2024-25 season the Nets are 1-2. They are coming off a 115-102 win vs. the Bucks at home on Sunday. One player who’s started the season strong for Brooklyn is PG Dennis Schroder. His (20.7) points per game is a career-high and the 31-year-old is looking to keep the momentum going. NBA insider Evan Sidery mentioned how Schroder could be a trade piece for the Nets later in the season.

Dennis Schroder has started the 2024-25 strong for the Brooklyn Nets


Veteran PG Dennis Schroder is in his 12th professional season and his second with the Brooklyn Nets. Schroder was the 17th overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2013 NBA draft. He played his first five seasons with the Hawks before he landed with the Thunder and Lakers for one season each. As a member of the Celtics in 2021-22, Schroder was traded to the Rockets mid-season. The talented PG made his way back to the Lakers in 2022-23 before he signed with the Raptors in 2023-24.

However, the Raptors made a trade with the Nets at the deadline last season and sent Schroder to Brooklyn. In return, the Nets sent the Toronto Spencer Dinwiddie. After being traded to the Nets last season, Schroder played in 29 games and made 25 starts. He’s started all three games in 2024-25 and is averaging (20.7) points, (2.7( rebounds, and (6.3) assists. Schroder has proved over the last few seasons that he is a reliable PG in the NBA. He doesn’t have flashy moves like Steph Curry or Kyrie Irving but Schroder can get the job done. If there’s a team at the deadline that needs help at PG, Brooklyn will surely get calls about Schroder.

