General Manager Ryan Poles has an important offseason ahead of him with the Bears. His team has two top 10 draft picks, including the first overall pick. Chicago’s Achilles heel for the longest time has been the inability to find their franchise QB. It has plagued the Bears since the start of the Super Bowl era.

The Bears are left with a significant decision to make. Is it time to draft a new franchise QB or is it best for the team to just stick with Justin Fields? USC’s Caleb Williams is set to be the consensus #1 overall pick in the 2024 Draft. That could be who the Bears have their eyes set on drafting. However, one former NFL QB says the Bears should avoid drafting Williams # overall in 2024.

Is Caleb Williams the type of QB the Chicago Bears want to draft #1 overall?

To start his collegiate career, Caleb Williams played one season at Oklahoma. He played in 11 games as a freshman for the Sooners but hit the transfer portal after the 2021 season. He followed his head coach Lincoln Riley due to the success he’s had with developing QBs in the past. At Oklahoma, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy and were drafted #1 overall. Willaims has followed that path so far. After 4,537 passing yards and 42 touchdowns in 2022, Williams won the Heisman Trophy.

Next up for the 22-year-old is a chance to be the #1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, one former NFL QB with some West Coast ties thinks Chicago should stay away from Williams. ESPN’s Waddle and Silvy do a daily radio show covering Chicago Sports. Recently, they had one former professional QB Brock Huard. He played three seasons in the NFL. Huard does college football commentary for FOX and has covered Willaims a few times.

Additionally, Brock Hurad’s ties to the Trojans go even deeper than just calling their games. His brother Luke is an assistant on USC’s coaching staff. The information he gets from his brother gives Brock a unique perspective on Williams. Enough to where he thinks the Bears should avoid dating Williams first overall. He thinks the team should stick with Justin Fields who’s already bought into being Chicago’s starter. Huard still has some questions about Williams’ character. However, you cannot look past how special of a talent he is. Chicago has some tough decisions looming this offseason.