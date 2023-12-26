NFL

NFL: Is Draft Prospect Caleb Williams Avoiding The Chicago Bears?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn10
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn10

Caleb Williams has been regarded as one of the better prospects that we have seen enter the NFL Draft in recent memory. The USC quarterback is considered a potential generational talent, and is heavily favored to be the top pick during April’s selection process. And while we are still a ways away from “rumor season” when it comes to the NFL Draft, Williams is getting the mill started before the regular season even ends.

NFL: Caleb Williams May Be Unwilling To Join Chicago Bears

There has been plenty of discussion about what exactly Caleb Williams desires when it comes to his NFL candidacy. Having won the Heisman trophy as a sophomore in 2022, it was assumed that he would enter the draft as soon as he was eligible. But there were rumors early in the college season that he was still debating on whether he would leave school after his junior season, despite being the consensus number one.

It was thought he may have been looking to avoid the Cardinals. Arizona entered the year as the team most likely to finish with the league’s worst record, and would lock in the second overall pick if the season ended today. But unless the Carolina Panthers are able to defeat one of the Jaguars or Buccaneers over the final two weeks, then it will be the Chicago Bears that end up with the golden ticket.

Bears Have Franchise-Altering Decisions To Make

But it may be them that Williams is unwilling to play for. There was a tweet published by a little-known account over the weekend that suggested that the best thing for the Bears to do would be to pass on the quarterback and instead draft wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The tweet wouldn’t have held much weight, but it was “liked” by Caleb Williams himself.

Chicago will certainly have a decision to make. They will have some of the most draft firepower of any team this coming year, as they are currently in line for the 1st and 8th overall selections, thanks to the trade of the #1 overall pick that they made last year. The reason that they dealt that pick in 2022 was because of their confidence in Justin Fields, but he hasn’t done enough to overwhelmingly convince the team and fan base that he is the best option going forward.

Watch for the Bears to undergo one of the biggest roster shifts this coming NFL off-season, regardless of if they select Caleb Williams #1 overall or not.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 17900589080
NFL

LATEST AFC Standings: 3 Teams Still In Contention For #1 Seed In The Conference

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 26 2023
rsz ezgifcom webp to jpg converter
NFL
Raiders Cornerback Backs Up Trash Talk About Mahomes, Chiefs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 25 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders entered their game against the Kansas City Chiefs as one of the biggest underdogs of Week 16 in the NFL. They came in with a 6-8…

rsz 6588e9f8c75d0image
NFL
The Miami Dolphins Are 11-4 For The First Time In 33 Years
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 25 2023

There were plenty of narratives surrounding both the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys headed into their Week 16 Christmas Eve matchup. Both had 10–4 records and were among the elite…

rsz r1168562 1296x729 16 9
NFL
Chiefs Injury News: Toney And McKinnon Ruled OUT For Game Against Raiders
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 23 2023
rsz z0uadetf72a99y5mehmf
NFL
Bengals Would Improve Playoff Chances To 62% With A Win Over Steelers On Saturday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 23 2023
rsz r1269098 1296x729 16 9
NFL
Puka Nacua Can Break The NFL Rookie Receiving Record This Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 22 2023
rsz usatsi 21934694 168390101 lowres
NFL
Raiders Player On Facing Chiefs: “We’re Not Worried About Them”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 22 2023
Arrow to top