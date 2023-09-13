NFL

NY Jets Safety Jordan Whitehead’s New Contract Paid Him $250k in Bonuses & Incentives in Week 1

Gia Nguyen
New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead bet on himself this offseason and the move is already starting to pay dividends.

The Jets retained Whitehead in the offseason with a one-year deal worth $5.25 million. The deal was fully guaranteed and paid him a healthy $4.215 million signing bonus but it also included some incentives to help increase the value of his contract.

Whitehead’s new contract paid him $250,000 if he picked off three passes this season, which would have represented a career-high mark.

A six-year NFL veteran, Whitehead never had more than two interceptions during his pro career but that all changed last week against the Buffalo Bills.

Whitehead’s Performance Nets Him a $250k Bonus

It’s very rare for players to trigger performance bonuses in their contract in the first week of the regular season but that’s exactly what happened for Whitehead.

The Jets’ safety wasted no time and got right down to business, setting a new career-best mark in Week 1.

On Monday Night Football, Whitehead had a performance to remember, picking off Bills quarterback Josh Allen three times in the Jets 22-16 overtime victory.

Whitehead has had at least two interceptions in each of the past three seasons. He spent four years in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers and has been with the Jets since the start of the 2022 campaign.

Last year, he finished with 89 tackles and two interceptions to go along with eight passes defended, which tied a career-high.

With Whitehead likely to be a major contributor on a Jets defense that is expected to rank near the top of the league, the 26-year-old safety could be cashing in a much bigger cheque during the offseason.

Watch Whitehead’s 3 INT Performance

Whitehead played an effective center field for the Jets’ defense on Monday Night Football and protected the Jets’ defense against the deep ball.

He intercepted two deep throws by Josh Allen, including one in the end zone. Whitehead’s first interception came on an overthrow to wide receiver Gabriel Davis. He added another when Allen forced a deep ball to Stefon Diggs in double coverage and got his third pick by jumping an out route in the fourth quarter.

Watch all three of Whitehead’s interceptions below.

