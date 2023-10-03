NBA

Nuggets News: Nikola Jokić Is Very Excited To Be Back At Training Camp

Anthony R. Cardenas
The last time we saw Nikola Jokić on the basketball court, he was leading his Denver Nuggets to their first NBA Championship in franchise history. He was a historically dominant force that couldn’t be stopped by the likes of the Suns, Lakers, or Heat, scoring 30 points a game in the postseason and coming up a half-assist shy of averaging a triple double.

Nuggets News: Jokić Is Back And As Excited As Ever

He was named Finals MVP, changing the narrative of him being snubbed for his third straight regular season MVP award, which was given to Joel Embiid due in large part to voter fatigue.

Jokić was on top of the basketball world, and he didn’t seem to care all that much. There were more than a handful of instances when he admitted to treating basketball as a job, and that he wasn’t as in love with the feeling of winning a championship as people expected him to be. He infamously complained about having to stick around in the United States for the championship parade, and said that “no one likes their job.”

Despite his reluctance to give in to the fame and hype surrounding his NBA accomplishments, Jokić is still considered the most unstoppable player in today’s game, and is the favorite to win regular season MVP for the 3rd time in 4 years.

Jokic Is The Favorite To Win NBA MVP

The Nuggets are back in training camp as they prepare for the 2023-24 season, and Jokić gave his introductory interviews. He seems just about as excited to get the season started as he was to play extra games well into last summer.

When asked if he knew much about local sensation Deion Sanders, Jokić said, “No, sorry.” He was then asked if this past summer was the most fun he’d had since he’d been in the NBA. Jokić quickly shook his head, and then said:

“No. I think it is actually opposite….because we played 2 and a half extra months. And recovery and everything…But I had summer that I had more fun.”

The Nuggets entered the off-season as the odds-on favorites to repeat as NBA Champions. That designation has since changed with the Damian Lillard trade, as the Milwaukee Bucks took over the top spot. That only lasted a few days, though, as the Boston Celtics moved into the favorites spot upon their acquisition of Jrue Holiday.

