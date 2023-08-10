It may feel like the 2022 NBA season just wrapped up a few weeks ago, but we are already starting to look ahead to next season. One of the things that gets fans excited during the off-season is the release of the NBA 2K player ratings, which the video game franchise has done this past week.

Jokić Is Highest Rated Player In NBA 2K24

Jokić had a 68 2k rating his rookie year and his photo may or may not have been Turkish player Sinan Guler 😅 Now he’s the top-rated player in the whole game 🤯 (h/t @tim_cato, @sinanguler) pic.twitter.com/Rjj8Z64hI4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 9, 2023

There isn’t a big surprise when looking at the top-10 of this year’s ratings. Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets spent the final two months of the 2022-23 season proving that he is the most dominant player in the game. He led his team to the first championship in franchise history, and did so by averaging 30 points, 14 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game in the Finals.

Many felt as though the league’s MVP award should have been given to Jokic for the third straight season, and he made sure to prove that point during the postseason.

He has been rewarded with the highest rating in this year’s version of 2K, coming in alone at a 98. He is a full two points higher than anyone else in the top-10 on the ratings list, with no one receiving a rating of 97. But there is a group of players that received a 96, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry.

Wembanyama Is Highest Rated Rookie Ever

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama gets a rating of 84 on NBA 2K24. Too high, too low, or just right? 🤔 (📸: @NBA2K) pic.twitter.com/0CzHDOvtYj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 10, 2023

The top-10 is rounded out by Luka Dončić, Jayson Tatum, and Jimmy Butler (who all received a 95 rating). 5 players got a 94.

There are some other notable ratings to report on. Rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama has been given a rating of 84, which is the highest for any rookie since Zion Williamson came in at 81 in NBA 2k20. He figures to be one of the most used players in the game this season given the surrounding hype.

Jaylen Brown, who just signed the richest contract in NBA history, has been given a rating of 90, putting him on par with James Harden for the 20th highest ranked player. Last season’s rookie of the year, Paolo Banchero has the same rating a Wembanyama at 84, but so does Josh Giddey, Jalen Green, and Cade Cunningham.

