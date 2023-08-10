NBA

Nikola Jokic Is Top Rated Player In NBA 2K24, Wembanyama Gets 84 Rating

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 19125551 788x444 1
rsz 19125551 788x444 1

It may feel like the 2022 NBA season just wrapped up a few weeks ago, but we are already starting to look ahead to next season. One of the things that gets fans excited during the off-season is the release of the NBA 2K player ratings, which the video game franchise has done this past week.

Jokić Is Highest Rated Player In NBA 2K24

There isn’t a big surprise when looking at the top-10 of this year’s ratings. Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets spent the final two months of the 2022-23 season proving that he is the most dominant player in the game. He led his team to the first championship in franchise history, and did so by averaging 30 points, 14 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game in the Finals.

Many felt as though the league’s MVP award should have been given to Jokic for the third straight season, and he made sure to prove that point during the postseason.

He has been rewarded with the highest rating in this year’s version of 2K, coming in alone at a 98. He is a full two points higher than anyone else in the top-10 on the ratings list, with no one receiving a rating of 97. But there is a group of players that received a 96, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry.

Wembanyama Is Highest Rated Rookie Ever

The top-10 is rounded out by Luka Dončić, Jayson Tatum, and Jimmy Butler (who all received a 95 rating). 5 players got a 94.

There are some other notable ratings to report on. Rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama has been given a rating of 84, which is the highest for any rookie since Zion Williamson came in at 81 in NBA 2k20. He figures to be one of the most used players in the game this season given the surrounding hype.

Jaylen Brown, who just signed the richest contract in NBA history, has been given a rating of 90, putting him on par with James Harden for the 20th highest ranked player. Last season’s rookie of the year, Paolo Banchero has the same rating a Wembanyama at 84, but so does Josh Giddey, Jalen Green, and Cade Cunningham.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 19125551 788x444 1
NBA

LATEST Nikola Jokic Is Top Rated Player In NBA 2K24, Wembanyama Gets 84 Rating

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  14min
rsz amare stoudemire shawn marion suns ring of honor e1691615939665
NBA
Phoenix Suns To Retire Jersey Numbers Of Amar’e Stoudemire And Shawn Marion
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h

The Phoenix Suns were one of the best and most entertaining teams of the early 2000s, and Amar’e Stoudemire and Shawn Marion were a big part of the success. Phoenix…

rsz 271157
NBA
Lakers Will Build A Kobe Bryant Statue Outside Of Their Arena
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h

Kobe Bryant was one of the most influential athletes that ever played in the city of Los Angeles. And according to reports, the Lakers will be constructing a statue in…

siakam
NBA
Atlanta Hawks Are The ” Strongest Suitor” For Pascal Siakam
Author image Owen Jones  •  Aug 8 2023
rsz https bluemanhoopcom wp content uploads getty images 2017 07 1395453302
NBA
Klay Thompson Says He Was Hurt When Jordan Poole Was Traded
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 7 2023
rsz steve kerr chris paul 080323
NBA
Steve Kerr On Chris Paul: “We Needed Another Playmaker”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 6 2023
rsz bbdvrbw5n0yb5sbhdstu
NBA
NBA Players React To Tax Hits On Anthony Davis’ New Contract
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 5 2023
Arrow to top