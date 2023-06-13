Betting

NBA Odds: Denver Nuggets Are Favored To Repeat In 2024

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Denver Nuggets are fresh off of the first NBA Championship in franchise history. But the team, media, and oddsmakers are already looking forward to next season.

It started with head coach Michael Malone. He led off his post-game press conference by saying that while they were happy, they’d be hungry for more next year. Jamal Murray doubled down on that notion in his interviews, saying that this championship was only the first of many.

Nuggets Are The Favorites To Win 2024 NBA Championship

It is hard to discount their chances. They have the most dominant player in the game and a guy who should have won three consecutive league MVP awards in Nikola Jokić, who, with Murray makes up one of the best 1–2 punches in the NBA.

Their salary cap situation looks great. Their core of players is set under contract for at least the next two seasons, as Jokic, Murray, Michael Porter Jr, and Aaron Gordon are all locked in until 2025. They have a great head coach who now has a noted winning culture, which could help attract some solid role players to come and be in Denver.

The oddsmakers agree. At the conclusion of Monday night’s Game 5, the championship odds for next season were released. At the top of the list is the Nuggets.

Mavericks Are A Surprise On The Board

There is of course a long off-season ahead and there will be plenty of player movement that ultimately affect the NBA title odds. But as it stands today, the Boston Celtics have the second-shortest odds at +650. They will have some roster decisions to make this summer, but they had a good enough roster last year, which a few tweaks should help.

Bet on Nuggets To Win 2024 Championship (+400) at BetOnline

The Milwaukee Bucks are predictably in the top-3 as they were the best regular season team last year. They’ll be under new leadership, but they will be contenders as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the roster.

Perhaps the biggest surprise on the list is the Dallas Mavericks, who come in at +900, the 4th shortest odds of any team. Luka Dončić and company finished in 11th place in the Western Conference and missed out on the postseason entirely, and their off-season direction is so far unclear.

But the Mavericks have been rumored to be linked to essentially every available free agent and trade target for this off-season, so the roster could look drastically different for the opening tip in October.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
