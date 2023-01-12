NFLPA Announce All-Pro Team For The First Time

For the first time ever, the NFL Players Association has released its own All-Pro team recognizing the best players from the duration of the regular season.
Unlike the Pro Bowl, where players’ votes count for just 1/3 of the total votes, the NFLPA’s All-Pro Team was determined solely by players currently on NFL rosters.
Players across the league were asked to vote for the best player in their position, as well as players in positions that they line up against.
Down below is a look at NFLPA’s inaugural All-Pro team. The 49ers and Chiefs each headline the team with four players selected each.
Offense
- QB: Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)
- RB: Josh Jacobs (Raiders)
- FB: Kyle Juszczyk (49ers)
- WR: Justin Jefferson (Vikings), Davante Adams (Raiders)
- TE: Travis Kelce (Chiefs)
- LG: Joel Bitonio (Browns)
- C: Jason Kelce (Eagles)
- RG: Zack Martin (Cowboys)
- RT: Lane Johnson (Eagles)
Defense
- EDGE: Nick Bosa (49ers), Myles Garrett (Browns)
- IDL: Chris Jones (Chiefs), Aaron Donald (Rams)
- NT: Dexter Lawrence (Giants)
- Off-Ball LB: Fred Warner (49ers), Roquan Smith (Ravens)
- CB: Patrick Surtain II (Broncos), Darius Slay (Eagles)
- FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers)
- SS: Derwin James Jr. (Chargers)
Special Teams
- KR: Cordarrelle Paterson (Falcons)
- PR: KaVontae Turpin (Cowboys)
- Core Teamer: Jeremy Reaves (Commanders), Justin Hardee (Jets)
- K: Jason Myers (Seahawks)
- P: Tommy Townsend (Chiefs)
- LS: Morgan Cox (Titans)
The NFL’s Wild Card weekend is just around the corner, and you can find the full schedule here.
