NFL

NFL: Which Running Back Will Be The New Highest Paid In 2024?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz barkley 1 1040x572 1
rsz barkley 1 1040x572 1

The Indianapolis Colts have apparently repaired their relationship with star running back Jonathan Taylor. It was announced on Saturday morning that he had been removed from the PUP list and would be eligible to play as early as this Sunday, but far bigger news broke less than an hour later regarding his long-term future in the NFL.

NFL: Taylor Signs Big Contract, Which RB Is Next?

After an off-season of trade rumors on unhappiness from both sides, Taylor sat out the first four games of the season. But upon the eve of his return, he has signed a contract extension that should keep him in Indianapolis for at least the next three years.

Taylor will play out the final year of his rookie deal this season, at which point a 3-year, $42 million extension will kick in, one that has a guaranteed money value of over $26 million. It is a sudden change in tone from both sides, who are now married to one another for the running back’s prime years.

The deal doesn’t give Taylor the highest cash total of any running back, but it brings him close. Christian McCaffrey currently holds that designation by making $16 million per season, and Alvin Kamara makes $15 million. Next on the list would be Taylor, with a $14 million value.

So which NFL running back is next in line to become the highest paid annually? McCaffrey may not be at the top when next season begins.

2024 Free Agent Pool Is Bountiful

The potential free agent pool for running backs for the next offseason is full of riches. At the moment, the likes of Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Austin Ekeler, and Tony Pollard as scheduled to become free agents next March, an impressive group that RB-hungry teams will be happy to explore and negotiate. There has been plenty of talk over the last couple of years about the discrepancy in pay between the running backs and other skill position guys, but the tide could change in 2024 given how many top-tier talents are available.

The Colts are scheduled to play against the Titans on Sunday, and there is strong belief that Taylor will be the starter in the backfield.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz usatsi 21525048
NFL

LATEST Packers Injury Report: Green Bay Could Be Limited On Monday vs. Raiders

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  26min
rsz mccaffrey
NFL
49ers: McCaffrey Wants To Have A Career Like Frank Gore
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  55min

Christian McCaffrey has had an impressive start to his San Francisco 49ers career. Since being acquired before Week 7 of the 2022 season, he has made Kyle Shanahan’s offense even…

Jalen Hurts Eagles pic 1
NFL
Everygame NFL Free Bet For NFL Sunday Week 6, Including Eagles vs Rams Betting Offer
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 6 2023

Claim the Everygame NFL free bet for NFL Sunday week 6, that includes the Philadelphia Eagles vs LA Rams, which is a 100% deposit bonus up to $500. Let’s show…

Tyreek Hills Dolphins pic
NFL
BetUS NFL Free Bet: $2500 Betting Offer For NFL Sunday Week 5
Author image Andy Newton  •  10h
Raiders vs Packers Picks
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2h
USATSI 21417863 168397130 lowres
NFL
Minnesota Vikings vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
49ers vs Cowboys Picks
NFL
San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Oct 6 2023
Arrow to top