NFL: Which Running Back Will Be The New Highest Paid In 2024?

The Indianapolis Colts have apparently repaired their relationship with star running back Jonathan Taylor. It was announced on Saturday morning that he had been removed from the PUP list and would be eligible to play as early as this Sunday, but far bigger news broke less than an hour later regarding his long-term future in the NFL.

NFL: Taylor Signs Big Contract, Which RB Is Next?

Sources to ESPN: Jonathan Taylor and the Colts reached agreement on a three-year, $42 million contract extension, including $26.5M guaranteed, that makes him one of the league’s highest-paid RBs and clears him to make his season debut Sunday vs. Titans. Taylor becomes the first… pic.twitter.com/uidsSbbyPi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2023

After an off-season of trade rumors on unhappiness from both sides, Taylor sat out the first four games of the season. But upon the eve of his return, he has signed a contract extension that should keep him in Indianapolis for at least the next three years.

Taylor will play out the final year of his rookie deal this season, at which point a 3-year, $42 million extension will kick in, one that has a guaranteed money value of over $26 million. It is a sudden change in tone from both sides, who are now married to one another for the running back’s prime years.

The deal doesn’t give Taylor the highest cash total of any running back, but it brings him close. Christian McCaffrey currently holds that designation by making $16 million per season, and Alvin Kamara makes $15 million. Next on the list would be Taylor, with a $14 million value.

So which NFL running back is next in line to become the highest paid annually? McCaffrey may not be at the top when next season begins.

2024 Free Agent Pool Is Bountiful

Highest-paid RBs in per year average:

🏈Christian McCaffrey: $16.01M

🏈Alvin Kamara: $15M

🏈Jonathan Taylor: $14M

🏈Derrick Henry: $12.5M

🏈Nick Chubb: $12.2M

🏈Josh Jacobs: $11.79M

🏈Aaron Jones: $11.5M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2023

The potential free agent pool for running backs for the next offseason is full of riches. At the moment, the likes of Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Austin Ekeler, and Tony Pollard as scheduled to become free agents next March, an impressive group that RB-hungry teams will be happy to explore and negotiate. There has been plenty of talk over the last couple of years about the discrepancy in pay between the running backs and other skill position guys, but the tide could change in 2024 given how many top-tier talents are available.

The Colts are scheduled to play against the Titans on Sunday, and there is strong belief that Taylor will be the starter in the backfield.

