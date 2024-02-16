NFL

NFL: What Jimmy Garoppolo’s Suspension Means For His Next Team

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
MjA0MzkxNzIzMDU5NjUyMzg0 ezgif.com resize
MjA0MzkxNzIzMDU5NjUyMzg0 ezgif.com resize

Jimmy Garoppolo fell out of favor with the Las Vegas Raiders last season. He began the season looking turnover-prone before suffering an injury, but was never placed back in the starting lineup when he became healthy again. And now, given the news of an impending suspension, there is very little reason to believe that Jimmy G will be in Vegas for the 2024 NFL season.

NFL Suspends Jimmy Garoppolo For PED Use

It was reported on Friday morning that Garoppolo would be suspended for two games by the league for violating the substance abuse policy for using performance enhancing substances. It is said that the violation is related to the quarterback using a prescribed medicine that he didn’t have an exemption for.

The length of the suspension will be two games, which shouldn’t affect the Raiders much, as the writing has been on the wall since the end of the season. Las Vegas is due to owe Garoppolo an $11.75 million bonus if he is on the roster when the new league year starts, and it was widely believed that he would have been released regardless of any positive drug test.

It will now be some other NFL team’s problem to deal with. No matter where Garoppolo ends up playing in 2024, he’ll have to sit out for the first two games. Under league rules, he will be able to practice and train with his teammates during the two-week hiatus, but is not permitted at games.

What Does Suspension Mean For Garoppolo’s Next Team?

It is unclear what the open market would have looked like for Garoppolo even before the suspension. He was once a hot commodity, and was a part of the Super Bowl run for the 49ers just a few years back. His injury two seasons ago was the start of Brock Purdy’s rise, and Jimmy G became expendable for San Francisco. He started 6 games for the Raiders in 2023, throwing 7 touchdowns and 9 interceptions while posting a 3-3 record.

The suspension will hurt his options. There don’t seem to be many NFL teams that would be willing to bring Garoppolo in to be their starter, given his struggles lately. And now that he’ll be forced to miss the first two games of next year, the option of being a temporary starter ahead of a freshly drafted rookie is out the window as well.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
C.J. Stroud basketball pic
NFL

LATEST Texans’ C.J. Stroud will play in the Ruffles 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 16 2024
Joe Flacco Browns pic
NFL
What are the chances that Joe Flacco will return to the Cleveland Browns in 2024?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 16 2024

In the 2023 regular season, the Browns were hit with several injuries at QB. Their top three QBs on the depth chart got hurt and the team had to make…

cst.brightspotcdn ezgif.com resize
NFL
NFL: Falcons GM Dodges Question About Justin Fields, Hints At Interest
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 16 2024

The Atlanta Falcons have been one of the handful of teams that have been linked to Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields this off-season. They are in need of an upgrade…

Amon Ra St.Brown Lions pic
NFL
Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown has set himself up for a massive contract extension this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 15 2024
J.J. McCarthy Michigan pic
NFL
One NFC team believes J.J. McCarthy is the second-best QB prospect in the 2024 Draft class
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 15 2024
Drake Maye UNC pic
NFL
Are the Patriots considering trading back from the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 15 2024
Micahael Pittman Jr. Colts
NFL
Three key free agents the Indianapolis Colts need to resign for the 2024 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 15 2024
Arrow to top