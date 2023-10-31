NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

28 teams are in action for NFL Week 9 and we have all the information you need including dates, times and TV channels for each fixture.

NFL Schedule For Week 9

The NFL season has reached Week 9 already and ahead of all the action, we have all the information you need about who is playing and how you can watch your favorite team this week.

We’re treated with the Tennessee Titans on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers to kick us off on Thursday Night Football as rookie quarterback Will Levis looks to kick on and build from last week’s impressive debut win.

The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs go head-t0-head in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday morning, as two Super Bowl contenders lock horns. Kansas City will look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat in Denver.

The 5-2 Seattle Seahawks and 6-2 Baltimore Ravens should also prove to be an interesting matchup. New England Patriots fans are eagerly awaiting to see if Mac Jones continues at quarterback for another week against the Washington Commanders amid rumours of a potential trade to Minnesota following Kirk Cousins’ achilles injury.

Later in the day we see the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants take to the field alongside a key NFC clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys before the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday Night Football.

Week 9 closes out with the New York Jets and LA Chargers on Monday Night Football. The four teams on bye weeks are the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.

We’re officially at the halfway point of the season which has already been a memorable campaign, but the best is yet to come for football fans with plenty more ahead of us.

Away Home Date, Time, TV Channel Venue Titans Steelers Thu 11/2, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Acrisure Stadium Dolphins Chiefs 9:30 a.m. ET, NFLN Frankfurt Stadium Seahawks Ravens 1 p.m. ET, CBS M&T Bank Stadium Cardinals Browns 1 p.m. ET, CBS Cleveland Browns Stadium Buccaneers Texans 1 p.m. ET, CBS NRG Stadium Bears Saints 1 p.m. ET, CBS Caesars Superdome Commanders Patriots 1 p.m. ET, FOX Gillette Stadium Vikings Falcons 1 p.m. ET, FOX Mercedes-Benz Stadium Rams Packers 1 p.m. ET, FOX Lambeau Field Colts Panthers 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS Bank of America Stadium Giants Raiders 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX Allegiant Stadium Cowboys Eagles 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX Lincoln Financial Field Bills Bengals 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC Paycor Stadium Chargers Jets Mon 11/6, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN MetLife Stadium