NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

Joe Lyons
28 teams are in action for NFL Week 9 and we have all the information you need including dates, times and TV channels for each fixture.

NFL Schedule For Week 9

The NFL season has reached Week 9 already and ahead of all the action, we have all the information you need about who is playing and how you can watch your favorite team this week.

We’re treated with the Tennessee Titans on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers to kick us off on Thursday Night Football as rookie quarterback Will Levis looks to kick on and build from last week’s impressive debut win.

The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs go head-t0-head in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday morning, as two Super Bowl contenders lock horns. Kansas City will look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat in Denver.

The 5-2 Seattle Seahawks and 6-2 Baltimore Ravens should also prove to be an interesting matchup. New England Patriots fans are eagerly awaiting to see if Mac Jones continues at quarterback for another week against the Washington Commanders amid rumours of a potential trade to Minnesota following Kirk Cousins’ achilles injury.

Later in the day we see the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants take to the field alongside a key NFC clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys before the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday Night Football.

Week 9 closes out with the New York Jets and LA Chargers on Monday Night Football. The four teams on bye weeks are the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.

We’re officially at the halfway point of the season which has already been a memorable campaign, but the best is yet to come for football fans with plenty more ahead of us.

Away Home Date, Time, TV Channel Venue
NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Titans NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Steelers Thu 11/2, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Acrisure Stadium
NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Dolphins NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Chiefs 9:30 a.m. ET, NFLN Frankfurt Stadium
NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Seahawks NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Ravens 1 p.m. ET, CBS M&T Bank Stadium
NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Cardinals NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Browns 1 p.m. ET, CBS Cleveland Browns Stadium
NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Buccaneers NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Texans 1 p.m. ET, CBS NRG Stadium
NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Bears NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Saints 1 p.m. ET, CBS Caesars Superdome
NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Commanders NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Patriots 1 p.m. ET, FOX Gillette Stadium
NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Vikings NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Falcons 1 p.m. ET, FOX Mercedes-Benz Stadium
NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Rams NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Packers 1 p.m. ET, FOX Lambeau Field
NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Colts NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Panthers 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS Bank of America Stadium
NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Giants NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Raiders 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX Allegiant Stadium
NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Cowboys NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Eagles 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX Lincoln Financial Field
NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Bills NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Bengals 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC Paycor Stadium
NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Chargers NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Jets Mon 11/6, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN MetLife Stadium

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

