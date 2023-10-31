NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

28 teams are in action for NFL Week 9 and we have all the information you need including dates, times and TV channels for each fixture.
NFL Schedule For Week 9
The NFL season has reached Week 9 already and ahead of all the action, we have all the information you need about who is playing and how you can watch your favorite team this week.
We’re treated with the Tennessee Titans on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers to kick us off on Thursday Night Football as rookie quarterback Will Levis looks to kick on and build from last week’s impressive debut win.
The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs go head-t0-head in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday morning, as two Super Bowl contenders lock horns. Kansas City will look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat in Denver.
The 5-2 Seattle Seahawks and 6-2 Baltimore Ravens should also prove to be an interesting matchup. New England Patriots fans are eagerly awaiting to see if Mac Jones continues at quarterback for another week against the Washington Commanders amid rumours of a potential trade to Minnesota following Kirk Cousins’ achilles injury.
Later in the day we see the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants take to the field alongside a key NFC clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys before the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday Night Football.
Week 9 closes out with the New York Jets and LA Chargers on Monday Night Football. The four teams on bye weeks are the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.
We’re officially at the halfway point of the season which has already been a memorable campaign, but the best is yet to come for football fans with plenty more ahead of us.
Away
Home
Date, Time, TV Channel
Venue
Titans
Steelers
Thu 11/2, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime
Acrisure Stadium
Dolphins
Chiefs
9:30 a.m. ET, NFLN
Frankfurt Stadium
Seahawks
Ravens
1 p.m. ET, CBS
M&T Bank Stadium
Cardinals
Browns
1 p.m. ET, CBS
Cleveland Browns Stadium
Buccaneers
Texans
1 p.m. ET, CBS
NRG Stadium
Bears
Saints
1 p.m. ET, CBS
Caesars Superdome
Commanders
Patriots
1 p.m. ET, FOX
Gillette Stadium
Vikings
Falcons
1 p.m. ET, FOX
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Rams
Packers
1 p.m. ET, FOX
Lambeau Field
Colts
Panthers
4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
Bank of America Stadium
Giants
Raiders
4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Allegiant Stadium
Cowboys
Eagles
4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Lincoln Financial Field
Bills
Bengals
8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Paycor Stadium
Chargers
Jets
Mon 11/6, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
MetLife Stadium