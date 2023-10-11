Through five weeks in the 2023 NFL season, we have a general understanding of where teams stand. The 49ers, Dolphins, Eagles, and Chiefs look like the top contenders in their respective conferences. San Francisco and Miami have been red-hot on offense, averaging over (33.0) points per game this season. Additionally, the Eagles have a dominant defensive line again with a lot of talented pieces. Not to mention their offense is scoring just under 30 points per game.

For the 2023 season, our football experts at Sports Lens will make weekly NFL picks and predictions each week. Check out our Week 6 expert picks and predictions below.

Week 6 Anthony Owen Zach Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs -10.5 Chiefs -10.5 Chiefs -10.5 Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans in London Ravens -3.5 Ravens -3.5 Ravens -3.5 Washington Commanders @ Atlanta Falcons Commanders +2.5 Falcons -2.5 Commanders +2.5 Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears Bears +2.5 Bears +2.5 Viking -2.5 Seattle Seahawks @ Cincinnati Bengals Bengals -2.5 Bengals -2.5 Seahawks +2.5 San Francisco 49ers @ Cleveland Browns 49ers -6 49ers -6 49ers -6 New Orleans Saints @ Houston Texans Texans +1 Saints -1 Texans +1 Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars Colts +4 Jaguars -4 Jaguars -4 Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins Dolphins -13.5 Dolphins -13.5 Dolphins -13.5 New England Patriots @ Las Vegas Raiders Raiders -3 Patriots +3 Patriots +3 Detroit Lions @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lions -3 Lions -3 Lions -3 Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams Cardinals +7 Rams -7 Rams -7 Philidelphia Eagles @ New York Jets Eagles -7 Eagles -7 Eagles -7 New York Giants @ Buffalo Bills Bills -14 Bills -14 Bills -14 Dallas Cowboys @ Las Angeles Chargers Chargers +2 Chargers +2 Cowboys -2 Season Record 42-36 44-34 43-35 NFL Week 4 Consensus Picks All three of our NFL experts picked these teams to cover the spread in Week 4: Eagles (-7)

Anthony: Both the Raiders and Patriots looked bad in their Week 5 contests, but the Patriots looked worse. The quarterback situation is in disarray, and Bill Belichick just suffered the two worst losses of his career in back-to-back weeks.

New England has to travel across the country as a reward for their play over the last two weeks, and I am taking the points for the home team, who defeated the Packers on Monday Night.

Zach: After a strong end to their 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have carried that momentum into 2023. They are 4-1 to start the season and are averaging just under 30 points per game. Against the spread this season, the Lions are 4-1. The only time they did not cover the spread this season was in a Week 2 loss to the Seahawks in OT. Other than that, the Lions have looked like one of the top teams in the NFC in 2023.

In Week 6, the Lions will be on the road to face the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is well-rested after having a bye in Week 5. The Bucs are 3-1 against the spread this season, but they’ve played a much easier schedule than the Lions. Detroit has already played the Falcons and the Chiefs. The spread for this game is only three and that’s oddly low. However, this feels like a matchup the Lions can win especially if Amon-Ra St. Brown returns this week. Lions (-3) is a strong bet for Week 6.

Owen: The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a very convincing win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The Niners have seemingly been clicking on all cylinders behind MVP candidates Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey. They do face a tough Cleveland Brown defense that is coming off an extra week to prepare for this matchup. However, the 49ers are on a hot streak right now and I do not see that ending this Sunday.

The Cleveland Browns might be without Deshaun Watson for the second straight game as he is nursing a shoulder injury. Hopefully, the bye week has allowed his shoulder to heal and for him to start on Sunday. If either PJ Walker or Dorian Thompson Robinson start in his place, it is going to be a rough game for the Browns. Bet the 49ers to cover no matter who is under center. This number can only go up so bet it while you still can.