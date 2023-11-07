NFL Week 10 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

28 teams are in action for NFL Week 10 and we have all the information you need including dates, times and TV channels for each fixture.

NFL Schedule For Week 10

The NFL season has reached Week 10 already and ahead of all the action, we have all the information you need about who is playing and how you can watch your favorite team this week.

Thursday Night Football kicks off with a tanking clash between the Chicago Bears (1-7) and Carolina Panthers (2-7), featuring two under fire quarterbacks in Justin Fields and Bryce Young who are both fighting to prove they belong in the NFL.

The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts head to Frankfurt, Germany in the early kickoff before a number of intriguing matchups like Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars vs San Francisco 49ers in the usual slot.

Sunday Night Football sees the Las Vegas Raiders host the New York Jets before the Buffalo Bills close out Week 10 at home against the Denver Broncos.

The four teams on a bye week are the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, LA Rams and Philadelphia Eagles.

We’re officially past the halfway point of the season which has already been a memorable campaign, but the best is yet to come for football fans with plenty more ahead of us.

Away Home Date, Time, TV Channel Venue Panthers Bears Thu 11/9, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Soldier Field Colts Patriots 9:30 a.m. ET, NFLN Frankfurt Stadium Texans Bengals 1 p.m. ET, CBS Paycor Stadium Packers Steelers 1 p.m. ET, CBS Acrisure Stadium Titans Buccaneers 1 p.m. ET, CBS Raymond James Stadium Browns Ravens 1 p.m. ET, CBS M&T Bank Stadium 49ers Jaguars 1 p.m. ET, FOX TIAA Bank Field Saints Vikings 1 p.m. ET, FOX U.S. Bank Stadium Falcons Cardinals 1 p.m. ET, FOX State Farm Stadium Lions Chargers 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS SoFi Stadium Giants Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX AT&T Stadium Commanders Seahawks 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX Lumen Field Jets Raiders 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC Allegiant Stadium Broncos Bills Mon 11/13, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN Highmark Stadium