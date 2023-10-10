NFL Trade Rumors: Rams Looking To Trade Van Jefferson

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly looking to trade wide receiver Van Jefferson after he only played two snaps last week.

#Rams are looking into trading wide receiver Van Jefferson, per source. L.A. has been in contact with Jefferson’s agent, with the player open to a new home. Jefferson was a big part of the Rams’ 2021 Super Bowl run but hasn’t been featured this year and played 2 snaps Sunday. pic.twitter.com/RC6fQHQLzl — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 10, 2023

With the emergence of rookie sensation Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell, the Rams feel like it is best to have Jefferson thrive on another team. Now with Cooper Kupp back at full strength, Jefferson does not have a spot on this team to get enough playing time. Many people thought that he would be the main beneficiary with Kupp out, however, it was the exact opposite. Nacua and Atwell have shown more consistency and are just better wide receivers currently in their career than Jefferson.

Jefferson was a key piece to their 2021 Super Bowl run as he was the clear wide receiver two before Odell Beckham signed, but overall had one of his best seasons since being drafted. In 2021 Jefferson caught 50 passes for 802 yards averaging a whopping 16.0 yards per reception. Jefferson is best known as a deep threat and can take the top off the defense whenever needed, but that is kinda all he does. There will be interest, however, on the trade market as it is not seen to worth much to acquire him.

As for what teams would trade for Van Jefferson, that remains to be seen. Any team could have interest in another capable NFL ready wide receiver. Maybe the Minnesota Vikings now with the Justin Jefferson injury could be a team to look out for if they are still dead set on competing.