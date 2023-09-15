NFL

NFL Schedule: Three Key Games To Watch In Week 2

Anthony R. Cardenas
Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season is upon us, and we have already seen the Eagles defeat the Vikings in an important early-season NFC battle. There will be some other key games on the schedule for the weekend, and we take a look at three of the best ones.

3 Key Games On The NFL Schedule For Week 2

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals – Sunday, 1PM Eastern

The AFC North promised to be one of the better divisions in the NFL for 2023, which was figured to he headed by Joe Burrow and the Bengals. But things seem a bit more open after Cincinnati struggled in Week 1, and the Ravens will take an important early two-game lead over their biggest threat.

Baltimore is dealing with injuries to some of their key players. Mark Andrews has been the team’s leading receiver for the past few seasons, and his absence was felt in Week 1. There is hope that he can come back to play against the Bengals, as he returned to practice on Thursday. But he will likely be a game time decision as he was last week.

The Bengals are currently favored by 3 points.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars – Sunday, 1PM Eastern

Both of these teams have something to prove on Sunday. The Chiefs are looking to get back to their winning ways after their Week 1 loss at the hands of the Lions, and are hoping to have a more healthy roster heading into the game against Jacksonville. The Jaguars had their season ended by Kansas City in the playoffs last year, and are looking to make an early statement by defeating their Goliath.

The Jaguars beat the Colts in Week 1, but there was no semblance of dominance over their division rival. The Chiefs are currently favored by 3.5 points.

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers – Monday, 8:15PM Eastern

The two other AFC North teams will be facing off this weekend as well, and the Cleveland Browns have a chance to start 2-0 for the first time in 30 years. They’ll be playing against a Steelers team that will be looking to rebound after an embarrassing performance in Week 1, as Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season as the team’s head coach.

The Browns are favored by 2.5.

