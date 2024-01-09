Check out our NFL Playoffs super computer picks for the Wild Card round to give you a better insight on how the match-ups could potentially go down.

The NFL regular season has come to a close and the playoffs are here, where all roads lead to Las Vegas on Sunday, 11 February for Super Bowl LVIII at the Allegiant Stadium.

We have six Wild Card games to look forward to which begin on Saturday, 13 February with Houston Texans vs Cleveland Browns and finish with Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

NFL Playoffs Computer Picks

Our NFL computer at SportsLens uses all of the statistics, facts and figures available to us to provide you with the most informed, top of the range and unbiased playoff projections for the six Wild Card games taking place this weekend.

The computer will give individual picks for each games, comparing lines and odds with the moneyline, over/under totals and the spread – as well as giving a score prediction.

Houston Texans vs Cleveland Browns

Predicted score: Houston 23 Cleveland 25

Moneyline: Cleveland Browns

Spread: Texans +2.5

Over/under: Over 44.5

The opening playoff game sees a close one in the betting between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns, with our super computer predicting a narrow victory for the Browns which also sees the Texans cover the spread.

Led by overwhelming Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite CJ Stroud, Houston have enjoyed a progressive year under the former Ohio State quarterback but he’ll face a tough order to overcome the surging Browns who won seven of their last ten outings.

Since the Browns signed Joe Flacco to the practice squad following a season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson, Flacco has won on every start with the exception of his opening game against the LA Rams – throwing for 300+ yards in each victory.

Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs

Predicted score: Miami 22 Kansas City 23

Moneyline: Kansas City

Spread: Dolphins +3.5

Over/under: Over 44.0

It’s been a season of ups and downs for the Kansas City Chiefs, who have claimed two of the last four Super Bowl rings and find themselves in the Wild Card round as they bid to become the first back-to-back champions in 20 years.

Our super computer is forecasting an extremely close match-up at Arrowhead Stadium, with the hosts coming out on top by a single point – which again sees the underdog cover the spread at +3.5.

The Dolphins ended the season with consecutive losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, with head coach Mike McDaniel facing a monumental task to guide Miami past the Wild Card round for the first time since 2000.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce weren’t at their respective bests in the regular season, but as we all know they love to play during this time of year and will undoubtedly turn it up a notch in the postseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills

Predicted score: Pittsburgh 16 Buffalo 23

Moneyline: Buffalo

Spread: Steelers +10.0

Over/under: Over 35.5

In the final week of the regular season, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins in an AFC East-deciding match-up which saw an incredible turnaround from the team who sat 6-6 entering their Week 13 bye.

The Bills are red-hot having won five straight games to finish the season, beating the Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys along the way too. Our super computer thinks Buffalo will prove too strong for Pittsburgh, but the latter will cover the spread set at +10.0.

The Steelers clinched the playoff berth after beating the Lamar Jackson-less, top-seeded Baltimore Ravens on Saturday before a Jacksonville Jaguars loss on Sunday sealed their fate. This is likely where their postseason ends, however.

Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys

Predicted score: Green Bay 21 Dallas 30

Moneyline: Dallas

Spread: Cowboys -7.5

Over/under: Over 50.5

No team has been as dominant at home this season than the Dallas Cowboys, who won all eight of their games in Arlington to extend an unbeaten streak that goes back as far as the 2022 season opener.

The Green Bay Packers will aim to pull off a significant upset, but our super computer is forecasting a comfortable victory for the hosts which also sees them cover the spread. Green Bay claimed the No. 7 seed in the NFC with a Week 18 win over the Chicago Bears.

Dallas won the NFC East and will head into this one with plenty of confidence as they aim to land a first Super Bowl ring since 1995.

LA Rams vs Detroit Lions

Predicted score: LA 25 Detroit 27

Moneyline: Detroit

Spread: Rams +3.5

Over/under: Over 51.5

The penultimate Wild Card match-up sees LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford take on his former team Detroit, who are hosting a playoff game for the first time in 30 years after winning the NFC North and finishing with a 12-5 record.

Stafford, who is in his third year with the Rams which included Super Bowl triumph back in 2022, heads on the road to face the fans who sang his praises for over a decade from 2009 to 2020.

Our super computer is predicting yet another close encounter, which ultimately sees the Lions squeeze through to the Divisional Round by the skin of their teeth as LA cover the +3.5 spread.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles

Predicted score: Tampa Bay 24 Philadelphia 21

Moneyline: Tampa Bay

Spread: Buccaneers +2.5

Over/under: Over 44.0

The super computer believes we’re on for the first upset of the playoffs when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, with the home team set as 2.5-point underdogs in Florida.

The slumping Eagles, who finished the season with five losses in their last six, are dealing with various injuries to their offensive stars and despite Vegas favoring last year’s runners-up – they could be set to crash out at the first hurdle.

Tampa Bay ended strong with five wins in their last six to win the NFC South for the third straight season, earning the No. 4 seed in their conference and look to hold all the right momentum ahead of their Wild Card clash.