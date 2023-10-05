NFL

NFL News: Cam Newton Says He Wouldn’t Sign With The Jets

Anthony R. Cardenas
Free agent quarterback Cam Newton has been trying to make a return to the league since he last played in 2021. He has posted work out videos and made multiple attempts to get what remains of his talent noticed by NFL teams, as he believes he still has what it takes to be a starter. But he would apparently turn down the New York Jets if they decided to come calling.

NFL: Cam Newton Wants More Than $5.5 Million To Play Football

Newton recently appeared on Robert Griffin III’s podcast, and answered questions about his career and his current situation. Griffin posed a question asking if he’d consider playing for the New York Jets if they came calling, and Newton had an interesting answer:

“Going back to control? You not about to sit up there and penny-pinch me, bro. I’m not about to sit up here and sign no $5.5 million deal bro, those days are over with. I’d be wasting me time.”

Money is apparently a factor in Newton making a return, and he is looking for more than any NFL team is likely willing to pay him. By comparison, Tua Tagovailoa is making $7.5 million this year, and Brock Purdy is making $870k.

Newton said it was more than that, though, and added some thoughts about the current state of the Jets’ quarterback room:

“In any situation, I’m gon’ sit up there I’mma analyze it as much as possible. I don’t wanna walk into a dysfunctional situation…Have you guys made Zach Wilson aware?…Also, Aaron Rodgers is trying to come back this year. Let’s also talk about that. So when he comes back is it gonna be something that you just say ‘Hey, watch out’?…I don’t just make impulse decisions”

Newton Probably Isn’t Worth The Time

It is unclear whether the Jets have actually reached out to Cam Newton in any regard, and it probably wouldn’t serve them anyway. He hasn’t started a game since December 2021, his record as a starter that year with Carolina was 0-5. In fact, in his last 10 games under center, Newton has posted a record of 1-9.

In his most recent full season of NFL action, Newton threw for 2,657 yards to go along with 8 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was sacked 31 times.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
