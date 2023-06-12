NFL

NFL: Multiple Players Holding Out From Patriots Mandatory Mini-Camp

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 12352421940
rsz 12352421940

Teams around the NFL are starting their mandatory off-season mini-camps this week, including the New England Patriots. But head coach Bill Belichick might notice that some familiar faces are missing when the team finally hits the field.

2 Players Hold Out From Patriots Mini-Camp

It is the time of year when contract disputes around the league come to the forefront. Players who are looking for new deals often hold out of their team’s off-season programs until some kind of agreement can be reached, and this year is no different. Just yesterday, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley announced that he would be skipping his team’s workouts and gave an explanation for his absence.

The Patriots will have at least two players missing due to money issues.

Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy won’t be present, and it is assumed that he would like a new contract. It feels like an odd time for him to hold out, however, given that his performance during the 2022 season was no more special than any other year in his career and that he is 32 years old.

Guy has two seasons left on his current deal, one that pays him $2 million per. He finished with 46 combined tackles and 2 sacks in 14 games last year.

New England May Have Bigger Fish To Fry

The Patriots will be missing a guy on the other side of the trenches, as well. Offensive tackle Trent Brown has spent the last two seasons with New England, and has a deal in place that will pay him $4 million for the upcoming year. But it will be the final season of the contract, and Brown will be looking for some long-term financial security.

Brown played in all 17 games last season (16 starts) after playing in a combined 14 the two seasons prior.

The absence of Guy and Brown will be just one of the many issues facing the Patriots this summer and coming season. After spening the better part of two decades dominating the league, New England has fallen on somewhat hard times (for them). They missed out on the playoffs altogether in 2022, and haven’t made any drastic moves this off-season in order to improve a mediocre roster.

To make matters worse and more difficult, the rest of the AFC East seems to be in an arms race for who can be the top team in the division. The Patriots will likely have Mac Jones as their starting quarterback to enter the 2023 season, though there were reports that the team had him on the trading block at one point last year.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 06saquon 1 videosixteenbynine3000
NFL

LATEST Saquon Barkley Will Not Be At Giants Mini-Camp This Week

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16h
rsz kyle shanahan 091822 getty ftr
NFL
NFL: This Crazy Statstic Shows The Dominance Of Kyle Shanahan
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h

Kyle Shanahan is known to be one of the best offensive minds in the game of football today. He has had his San Francisco 49ers as Super Bowl contenders for…

rsz 14500998230
NFL
DeAndre Hopkins May Value Money And Opportunity Over Winning
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h

There are a handful of big names who have hit the NFL’s free agent market lately, and the rumor mill regarding where they might sign is beginning to heat up….

Hunter
NFL
Minnesota Vikings Fielding Trade Calls For Danielle Hunter
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 7 2023
1450099823.0
NFL
DeAndre Hopkins To Visit Tennessee Titans
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 7 2023
allen
NFL
Josh Allen Named The Madden 24 Cover Athlete
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 7 2023
1449152107.0
NFL
Deebo Samuel Says He Will Bounce Back After “Awful” Season
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 7 2023
Arrow to top