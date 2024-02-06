NFL: Kliff Kingsbury Compares Caleb Williams To Patrick Mahomes

There was plenty of speculation regarding Kliff Kingsbury and his search for an NFL job early in the off-season. After looking like he was set to be named the offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders, he quickly shifted gears and accepted the same position across the country with the Washington Commanders.

NFL: Kliff Kingsbury Gives High Praise To Caleb Williams

Breaking: The Commanders are hiring Kliff Kingsbury as their new offensive coordinator, sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/5BBfzsIiUH — ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2024

Some were able to read the smoke signals. The Commanders hold the rights to the second overall pick in the upcoming draft, one where the unanimous prize is USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Kingsbury’s most recent job was as an offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at USC. Williams is from the DC area.

So while they would still have to negotiate with the Chicago Bears in order to move up to the #1 spot and select the highly-touted prospect, it seems as though the Commanders will do what they can to draft Williams and bring him home.

And based on recent comments from Kingsbury, the interest should be very real.

According to NFL reporter Albert Breer, who spoke with CHGO Bears, and said the following:

Kliff loves, loves, loves, loves Caleb Williams. Kliff said to me on the record that the comparisons to he and Patrick Mahomes are eerie. It’s eerie how similar they are.

It is some seriously high praise, but may have some merit if you consider the source. Before failing in his NFL head coaching gig with the Arizona Cardinals, Kingsbury was the head coach at Texas Tech University from 2013-2018. It was there that he coached Mahomes’ college days, and help turn him into a top-10 selection.

Kingsbury Has Developed Some Notable QBs

Kliff Kingsbury says that it’s “eerie” how similar Caleb Williams and Patrick Mahomes are. Kliff coached both players… (via: @AlbertBreer / @CHGO_Bears) pic.twitter.com/6Lmxry0Mgw — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 6, 2024

Williams is just the latest in a long line of notable quarterbacks that Kingsbury has been a part of the development of. At his various stops at the collegiate level, he has been a coach or coordinator for Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield, and Williams in addition to Mahomes, and coached Kyler Murray in the NFL, as well.

It remains to be seen what the Bears will choose to do with the #1 overall selection, and much of the decision could ride on Williams’ overall desire to play in Chicago.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft will take place in April 25th.