The running back market in the NFL has been a point of contention over the last couple of months. There are big name, big stat producing players that are currently having contract disputes, as many feel as though they are underpaid while being some of the best athletes on their teams.

Ezekiel Elliot Still Looking For A Job In The NFL

Bill Belichick won’t comment on the #Patriots hosting Ezekiel Elliot on a FA visit pic.twitter.com/huEcy2yu0O — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) July 30, 2023

And then there are those that simply can’t find a job. The biggest name still on the open market is Dalvin Cook. Cook has been one of the best running backs in the league statistically over the last few seasons with the Vikings. He has rushed for over 1,100 yards in each of the past 4 seasons, scoring 44 total touchdowns in that span and being named a Pro Bowler each time.

But his contract demands became too much for Minnesota to handle, and the team went a different direction this off-season. Instead of working out a long-term deal, the team released Cook instead, handing the starting running back job to Alexander Mattison, who they believe can carry some of the load while earning far less money.

We are well into training camp and will see plenty of pre-season action around the NFL this week, and Cook is still very much without a team.

Jets, Patriots Could Be Interested In Both RBs

But he isn’t the only one.

Update: The #Patriots “remain highly interested” in signing former #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott, and Dallas are also in the mix to re-sign him, sources tell @jeffphowe The #Jets have also been “in on Elliott”, per the report.https://t.co/R32KTIrHjm Dalvin Cook is still… pic.twitter.com/QknjBO8pwh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 6, 2023

Ezekiel Elliot is longer removed from his dominant days as a running back, but he is still a solid producer. The former All-Pro has scored 24 touchdowns over the past two seasons despite a lightened work load, proving that he still has some juice left in the tank.

We are still waiting for a team to come forward on this one, too. But according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, there are some NFL teams that are monitoring the situation and waiting for the right time and right deal. Howe says that the Patriots remain high in their interest in Elliot, and that the Jets have now entered the race as well.

He also lists Elliot’s former team, the Dallas Cowboys, as being “in the mix”.

It is a similar list of teams that has shown interest in Cook. The former Viking has met with every team in the AFC East in hoping to work out a contract, with many believing that he is simply trying to drive the price up for the Miami Dolphins, where it is assumed he prefers to play.

