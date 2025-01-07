NFL History: Two players finished with 1,900+ rushing yards in a single season

After the 2023 season, several teams parted ways with their franchise RBs. Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry were two of the biggest names to hit the open market. New York passed on Barkley and he signed with a division rival in the Eagles. Henry left the Titans after nine seasons and signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Giants and Titans regret letting their respective RBs go after the seasons they just had in 2024. Saquon Barkley had a career-best season across the board with Philadelphia. Additionally, Derrick Henry added to his legacy with a dominant first season in Baltimore. Both players rushed for at least 1,900 yards in 2024. It’s the first time in league history that two have rushed for 1,900+ in the same season. Running backs made a resurgence in 2024 and their value has seemingly risen.

Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry had monster seasons in 2024

This was the first season in NFL history to have multiple players with at least 1,900 rushing yards. 🔥 🔗 https://t.co/5oxqdIX4Dj pic.twitter.com/Q9HxHbTFq7 — Pro Football Reference (@pfref) January 7, 2025



This past offseason, the New York Giants failed to reach a contract extension with Saquon Barkley. Eagles GM Howie Roseman saw the opportunity and made an offer to Barkley that was slightly higher than New York’s. Barkley got the money he wanted and he signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal with Philadelphia. That decision has turned out to be the smartest that Saquon has made in his professional career. In his first season with the Eagles, Barkley led the NFL with 345 carries for 2,005 yards. He finished just 101 yards shy of setting the NFL’s all-time rushing record. Barkley is thriving in his first season with Philadelphia and his former team finished 3-14 and have the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Veteran RB Derrick Henry played the first eight seasons of his career for the Tennessee Titans. He led the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns twice with Tennessee. Saquon Barkley and himself are two of nine RBs in league history who finished with at least 2,000 yards in a single season. Ahead of the 2024 season, the Ravens signed Derrick Henry to a two-year, $16 million deal. Henry turned 31 over the weekend and he hasn’t shown any signs of regression. The one-time All-Pro finished with 1,921 rushing yards and was tied with Jahmyr Gibbs and James Cook for the most rushing touchdowns (16) in 2024. Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley resurged their careers in 2024 and both players had dominant individual seasons. We’ll see how far these RBs can carry their teams in the postseason. Philadelphia and Baltimore are playing in the super-wildcard weekend.