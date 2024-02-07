NFL

NFL Draft: Brock Bowers Wants To Play For The Tennessee Titans

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
716x384
716x384

University of Georgia tight end and potential top ten draft pick Brock Bowers says that he wants to play for the Tennessee Titans.

 

In an interview with Chris Simms, he asked Bowers what team he would like to play for and Bowers replied “Titans”. Usually players do not really answer this type of question, but Bowers may have spolied his possible landing spot. The Titans are an interesting fit as the sit at the 7th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. In mocks given out by various NFL Draft analysts, they have the titans drafting either an offensive tackle or a wide receiver at pick 7.

The Titans offensive line was one of the worst in the NFL this past season, but history has shown bypassing a top offensive lineman in the draft and taking one of the top pass catching options can work out. An example of this being the Cincinnati Bengals bypassing Penei Sewell and taking Ja’Marr Chase after Joe Burrow went down with a season ending knee injury. Former Bengals OC Brian Callahan is now the head coach of the Titans, so maybe he might do the same for Will Levis.

 

In this situation, however, the Titans do not have a talent at quarterback like Burrow in Will Levis. Levis was not a umber one overall pick and didn’t even make it into the first round. However, he has shown flashes in his first season and should be the starter this coming season. A prolific offensive weapon should help Levis. We shall see if  DeAndre Hopkins is still on the team come draft day as he is a potential cut candidate. If not Hopkins, Bowers, and a potential third year breakout in Treylon Burks could be a very good trio in the passing game.

We are still 78 days away from the NFL Draft and things can change. Given how thin the tight end position is in the draft, it might not be a bad idea to take Bowers and wait on offensive lineman in the second round. The tackle class is very deep so there should not be a problem snagging one of them in the second round.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz super bowl 2024 1 020224 4ce19de4960249dbb1c03899af2c0a7f
NFL

LATEST Super Bowl Ticket Prices Compared To NBA, MLB, & NHL Championships

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 07 2024
Isiah Pacheco
NFL
Isiah Pacheco Player Prop Best Bets vs 49ers – NFL Super Bowl Betting
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 07 2024

Super Bowl LVIII is fast approaching, which means it’s time to select your Super Bowl player props. Read on for our exclusive Isiah Pacheco player prop best bets, as the…

Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic
NFL
Brandon Aiyuk Receiving Yards Odds vs Chiefs – NFL Super Bowl Props Betting
Author image James Lloyd  •  Feb 07 2024

Brandon Aiyuk is -118 to exceed his receiving yards line of 61.5 against the Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII. BetOnline are offering the best odds on props, and you can…

OVO NFL
NFL
49ers Legend Joe Montana Poses For Drake’s OVO x NFL Collaboration Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 07 2024
Rex Ryan Bills pic
NFL
The Dallas Cowboys have interviewed Rex Ryan to be their next defensive coordinator
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 07 2024
USATSI 22355311 168397130 lowres
NFL
Super Bowl Touchdown Pick – Touchdown Picks Super Bowl
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 07 2024
BetUS 2024
NFL
BetUS Free Bets For Super Bowl 2024: Get $2,500 NFL Welcome Bonus For 49ers vs Chiefs
Author image Andy Newton  •  Feb 07 2024
Arrow to top