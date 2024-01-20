NFL

NFL Divisional Round Picks Against The Spread: Play The Underdog

Joe Lyons
USATSI 22238737 168397130 lowres

Ahead of this weekend’s four NFL divisional round games, we have compiled a list of our picks against the spread for each match-up.

NFL Divisional Round Picks Against The Spread

  • Houston Texans +9.5 (-110)
  • Green Bay Packers +10.0 (-110)
  • Detroit Lions -6.0 (-110)
  • Kansas City Chiefs +2.5 (+100)
NFL Divisional Round Pick Against The Spread 1: Houston Texans +9.5 vs Baltimore Ravens (-110 with BetOnline)

The Houston Texans were seriously impressive in their Wild Card win over the Cleveland Browns, where they were also underestimated by the best NFL sportsbooks. Whilst their chance of winning this one is significantly lower, there should be strong belief that Houston can keep it within nine.

C.J. Stroud is emerging as one of the league’s best quarterbacks in his rookie season and the Texans have been proving people wrong all year. Their postseason run likely ends here, but this young and exciting squad won’t go out without a fight.

NFL Divisional Round Pick Against The Spread 2: Green Bay Packers +10.0 vs San Francisco 49ers (-110 with BetOnline)

It was a phenomenal day for the Green Bay Packers last time out in the Wild Card against the Dallas Cowboys, where they became the first No. 7 seed to win a playoff game. They averaged 9.5 yards per play in Arlington against a top defense and showed no fear.

The San Francisco 49ers will also likely win this one but backing the Packers to keep the score within ten points looks achievable.

NFL Divisional Round Pick Against The Spread 3: Detroit Lions -6.0 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-110 with BetOnline)

The Detroit Lions have the opportunity to return to the NFC Championship for the first time in three decades and with another home game on the horizon, it’s very likely they will be playing for a place in the Super Bowl next weekend.

Jared Goff has this team rolling on offense and they’ve got a good number of talent to compete. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were impressive but the Philadelphia Eagles looked broken and out of sorts, whilst a great LA Rams team put Detroit to the test.

The home spread at -6.0 is our play here.

NFL Divisional Round Pick Against The Spread 4: Kansas City Chiefs +2.5 vs Buffalo Bills (+100 with BetOnline)

This is the time of year where Patrick Mahomes comes alive and he’ll relish the challenge on the road for the very first time in the divisional round against Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs looked great in the Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins and Mahomes looks in a nice rhythm – when he’s in this kind of mood, he’s usually very hard to beat.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

Arrow to top