NFL: Dak Prescott Stiff-Armed Donte Whitner Into The Ground As A Rookie

Anthony R. Cardenas
It feels as though drama around the NFL is at an all-time high, and former safety Donte Whitner added some fuel to the fire on Sunday evening with his comments about Dak Prescott. But when reaching back into the highlight vault, we may get a sense of why Whitner feels the way that he does.

NFL: Donte Whitner Once Caught A Cold Stiff Arm From Dak Prescott

Whitner is now an analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area, and was a part of the on-field postgame show after the local San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 42-10. The game was supposed to be a battle of NFC powerhouses, but Prescott and the Cowboys were dominated in every facet of the game, and Whitner did not hold back in his criticism of the Dallas quarterback:

Dak Prescott sucks. Period. They talk so much about Dak Prescott being a top tier quarterback, franchise guy. I don’t see it.

The quote quickly made its rounds on social media, and Whitner was catching criticism from every angle due to his harsh comments. Some of the noise came from current NFL players, including Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who questioned what was up with the “old heads”. Whitner responded, and the two got into something of a war of words on Twitter on Monday evening.

Cowboys Say They Still Have Faith In Dak

Whitner had two of the better seasons of his 11-year career while playing for the 49ers. Being an analyst for the team on a local station, it is certainly apparent that he still holds a hatred for the Cowboy, and he also played for the division rival (then) Redskins for a season.

Donte Whitner actually got to go up against Dak Prescott two different times, both in Prescott’s rookie season back in 2016. The results on the scoreboard favored the Cowboys in both contests, and the highlight reel favors Dak when it comes to the personal matchup. In the second meeting between the teams that year, Whitner lined up to hit a rushing Prescott during a second quarter player, who gave him a cold pair of stiff arms that knocked Whitner to the ground. Prescott picked up the first down, and the Cowboys won 31-26.

Whitner played 11 seasons in the NFL, and was named to three Pro Bowls. He finished his career with 923 tackles and 11 interceptions.

