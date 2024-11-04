Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco (fibula) is targeting a late November return for Kansas City

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are 7-0 to start the 2024 season. On Monday night in Week 9, the Chiefs will host Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Earlier this season, the Chiefs lost starting RB Isiah Pacheco to an ankle injury.

Since then, Kareem Hunt has taken over as RB1 for Kansas City after he started the season at home. While Hunt has filled in nicely, Isiah Pacheco is the preferred back for the Chiefs. In early September, Pacheco had ankle surgery and was placed on the IR. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Pacheco is targeting a late November return for the Chiefs. That would be a massive boost offensively late in the season.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Rams are expected to have WR Puka Nacua (knee) today despite an injury scare, while the #Chiefs eye a late-November return for Isiah Pacheco (broken fibula). pic.twitter.com/Mj3nVYQPtd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2024



In the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft, Isiah Pacheco was selected by the Chiefs out of Rutgers. The 25-year-old worked his way to the starting RB role for Kansas City during his rookie season. He played in all 17 games for the Chiefs in 2022 and made 11 starts. He also started all three of the Chiefs’ playoff games including Super Bowl 57. Heading into the 2023 season, Pacheco was the RB1 for Kansas City. He played in 14 of their 17 games and made 13 starts.

Pacheco finished just shy of 1,000 rushing yards in 2023 with 935. In Week 2 of the 2024 season, Pacheco suffered a broken fibula against the Bengals. The young RB needed ankle surgery and had to be placed on the IR. Since then, Pacheco has been working to get back on the field for Kansas City. There are reports around the league that this could happen by the end of this month. That would be massive for the Chiefs to get Pacheco back. Many thought his 2024 season was over. Now, the two-time Super Bowl champion could make his return for the Chiefs at the end of November.