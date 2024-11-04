NFL

Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco (fibula) is targeting a late November return for Kansas City

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Isiah Pacheco pic
Isiah Pacheco pic

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are 7-0 to start the 2024 season. On Monday night in Week 9, the Chiefs will host Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Earlier this season, the Chiefs lost starting RB Isiah Pacheco to an ankle injury.

Since then, Kareem Hunt has taken over as RB1 for Kansas City after he started the season at home. While Hunt has filled in nicely, Isiah Pacheco is the preferred back for the Chiefs. In early September, Pacheco had ankle surgery and was placed on the IR. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Pacheco is targeting a late November return for the Chiefs. That would be a massive boost offensively late in the season.

Isiah Pacheco could return in late November for the Kansas City Chiefs


In the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft, Isiah Pacheco was selected by the Chiefs out of Rutgers. The 25-year-old worked his way to the starting RB role for Kansas City during his rookie season. He played in all 17 games for the Chiefs in 2022 and made 11 starts. He also started all three of the Chiefs’ playoff games including Super Bowl 57. Heading into the 2023 season, Pacheco was the RB1 for Kansas City. He played in 14 of their 17 games and made 13 starts.

Pacheco finished just shy of 1,000 rushing yards in 2023 with 935. In Week 2 of the 2024 season, Pacheco suffered a broken fibula against the Bengals. The young RB needed ankle surgery and had to be placed on the IR. Since then, Pacheco has been working to get back on the field for Kansas City. There are reports around the league that this could happen by the end of this month. That would be massive for the Chiefs to get Pacheco back. Many thought his 2024 season was over. Now, the two-time Super Bowl champion could make his return for the Chiefs at the end of November.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Derrick Henry Ravens pic
NFL

LATEST Ravens’ Derrick Henry became the 10th RB all-time to have 100+ rushing touchdowns in their career

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 04 2024
Jonathon Brooks Panthers pic
NFL
Panthers’ rookie RB Jonathon Brooks is expected to make his season debut in Week 10
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 04 2024

Against the Saints in Week 9, the Panthers won 23-22 at home. That was their second win of the season and they’re now 2-7. At this point in the season,…

Trey Hendrickson Bengals pic
NFL
Trey Hendrickson Had A Career High 4.0 Sacks Against The Raiders, Takes Over As NFL Sack Leader
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 04 2024

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson enjoyed a career day on Sunday afternoon, with 4.0 sacks against the Raiders taking the Cincinnati star atop the NFL sack race.   Trey Hendrickson Leads…

Puka Nacua Rams pic
NFL
Who Was Ejected In NFL Week 9? Officials Dismiss Lions & Rams Players
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 04 2024
Dallas Turner Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings DC Brian Flores is confident rookie Dallas Turner can be an impactful player
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 01 2024
Jared Goff Lions pic 1
NFL
Jared Goff Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Month After Faultless October For The Lions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 01 2024
Will Anderson Jr. Texans hurt pic
NFL
Will Anderson Jr. left the Texans’ TNF loss to the Jets in Week 9 with an ankle injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 01 2024
Arrow to top