The Bears are trading RB Khalil Herbert to the Bengals for a 2025 seventh-round pick

With a win in Week 9, the Bengals are 4-5 this season and do not have room for error. After an 0-3 start to the season, Cincinnati has gone 4-2 in their last six games. The Bengals have a tough three games ahead of them as they face the Ravens, Chargers, and Steelers.

On Tuesday, the Bengals made a trade with the Bears to acquire backup RB Khalil Herbert in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick. Herbert fell to third on Chicago’s depth chart this offseason once the team acquired D’Andre Swift. Recently, the Bengals lost RB Zack Moss for at least the rest of the regular season with a neck injury. The team needed a quality backup and that’s what they’ve got in Khalil Herbert.

In the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft, the Bears selected RB Khalil Herbert out of Virginia Tech. The 26-year-old has played in 48 games over four seasons with the Bears and has 12 starts. During his rookie season in 2021, Herbert played in all 17 games for Chicago and made two starts. He finished the season with 433 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Herbert’s 731 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 2022 is the best season of his career so far. He played in 13 games that season and made one start.

During his 2023 campaign, Herbert played in 12 of the Bears’ 17 games but did have a career-high nine starts. The former sixth-round pick had 611 rushing yards and two touchdowns last season. Through Chicago’s first eight games, Herbert has played in just seven percent of their offensive snaps. After being traded to the Bengals, Herbert should see an increased workload. He’ll no longer be third in the depth chart. Cincinnati has lost Zack Moss for at least the rest of the regular season. That leaves Chase Brown and Khalil Herbert as the RB tandem for the Bengals. Brown will be the starter but we’ve seen the Bengals utilize two RBs this season and Herbert is a nice addition to the offense.