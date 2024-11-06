NFL

Joe Burrow Insists His Recent 'Scowl' Is Just Him Playing His Part In Leadership Duties

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
Joe Burrow has spoken to the media about his recent facial expressions, with the Bengals quarterback often spotted scowling even when Cincinnati is winning. 

Joe Burrow Is Locked In

There have been all sorts of rumours circulating about Joe Burrow in the last couple of weeks due to the Cincinnati star’s demeanour on and off the field.

But speaking this week before a crucial Thursday night football matchup in Baltimore, Burrow told the media that his recent scowl is simply a part of his leadership.

“Maybe I could have not let my emotions show quite as much, but it’s also something that I’ve tried to do more and I know people in the locker room have wanted me to do a little more, whether good or bad,” Burrow said. “But I can’t show my emotion positively and then when things don’t go well, not let that be known as well.

“I know that people feed off of my emotion in a positive way. It’s tough for me as a quarterback. I play my best when … I’m not up and down and pissed and then happy and all that.”

The Bengals started their campaign worse than most other teams in the NFL, but Joe Burrow and co seem to be finally be turning a corner in their season and the playoffs are still within grasp.

Although the Bengals have been poor to start the season, it is more the defense that is struggling because the offense led by Burrow is buzzing right now.


Only Tampa Bay has scored more touchdowns than the Bengals this year and Burrow has a completion rate of 70.2% – fourth best in the league after nine games.

Cincinnati now has a record of 4-5 heading into week 10 but they have some tough matchups coming up, including a second divisional match against the Ravens on Thursday night.

Burrow put on a masterclass in his first face-off against Baltimore this year but it was Lamar Jackson who came out on top, with a dramatic overtime victory putting the Ravens on top of the Bengals in their head to head.

It would be a stretch to say that the Bengals season is on the line heading into Thursday but a loss could leave them in a position they can’t recover from to make the postseason.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
