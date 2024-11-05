NFL

The Panthers are trading WR Jonathan Mingo to the Cowboys for a 2025 fourth-round pick

Zach Wolpin
On Sunday in Week 9, the Panthers won 23-22 vs. the Saints. They’re now 2-7 this season and it looks like another lost season for Carolina. With Tuesday’s trade deadline comes sellers on the market and the Panthers are one of them. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network announced that the Panthers are trading WR Jonathan Mingo to the Cowboys. 

Mingo was a second-round pick by Carolina in 2023 out of Ole Miss. The 23-year-old is now a member of the Dallas Cowboys after two seasons with the Panthers. He joins a WR room of CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, and Branin Cooks. Cowboys starting QB Dak Prescott suffered a hamstring injury in Week 9 and is being placed on the IR. He’s out at least the next four games and Jonathan Mingo will be catching passes from backup Cooper Rush.

Jonathan Mingo has been traded to the Dallas Cowboys


In two seasons with the Panthers, Jonathan Mingo played in 24 games and made 19 starts. As a rookie in 2023, he played in 15 games for Carolina and made 14 starts. He had 43 receptions for 418 yards. Mingo and the entire offense in Carolina struggled in 2023 with rookie QB Bryce Young. That negatively affected the start of Mingo’s career in Carolina. Through nine games in 2024, the WR had 12 catches for 121 yards. The former second-round pick still hasn’t scored a touchdown in his career.

After the Panthers made a trade, Mingo is now a member of the Cowboys. Carolina sent Mingo to Dallas in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick. The 23-year-old WR is getting a fresh start with the Cowboys and we’ll see where he fits in on the depth chart. CeeDee Lamb is the undisputed WR1 for the Cowboys. Tight end Jake Ferguson has the second-most receptions of any Cowboy this season. Their next closest WR after Lamb is Jalen Tolbert with 30 catches for 353 yards and three touchdowns. Being traded mid-season is never easy and Jonathan Mingo will have to adapt quickly if he wants to become part of the Cowboys’ offense. Dallas is at home in Week 10 to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
Zach Wolpin

