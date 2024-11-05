Las Vegas has hired former Raiders head coach Norv Turner as an offensive assistant

Following a 41-24 loss to the Bengals in Week 9, the Raiders parted ways with multiple coaches on offense. First, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was let go. Additionally, QB coach Rich Scangarello and offensive line coach James Cregg were all fired by the Raiders.

To help the offense for the rest of the season, head coach Antonio Pierce has hired former Raiders head coach Norv Turner. He last held a posistion with the Panthers as a special teams assistant in 2019. At 2-7, the Raiders will likely miss the playoffs in 2024. However, Pierce has brought in Turner to help fix the offense. We’ll see how effective the 72-year-old is after being out of the game for a few seasons.

Really smart move by the #Raiders. Added bonus? Norv moves closer to his grand children. https://t.co/r5Bvigmdq1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2024



In 1991, Norv Turner started his coaching career as the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. Turner won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Cowboys in 1992 and 1993 as OC. He held that posistion for three seasons before he was hired as head coach of the Washington Redskins (Commanders). In seven seasons as head coach in Washington, Turner went 49-59-1. He got another chance as a head coach in 2004 when he was hired by the Raiders. Turner only lasted two seasons in Oakland.

His last head coaching job in the NFL was from 2007-2012 with the San Diego Chargers, He was 56-40 in six seasons in San Diego. Turner coached in eight playoff games during his career and six of them were with the Chargers. After the Raiders parted ways with several offensive coaches, they’ve hired Turner to fix the offense in the meantime. His son Scott was hired by the Raiders in 2023 as their passing game coordinator. He’s expected to take on a more prominent role with the team. Hiring Turner is an interesting move by the Raiders but they were that desperate for a change on offense.