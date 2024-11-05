Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said QB Dak Prescott (hamstring) will be placed on the IR

After a 27-21 loss to the Falcons in Week 9, the Cowboys dropped to 3-5 in 2024. Dallas was 3-2 through their first five games but have lost three in a row. Two of those three losses have been one-score games. To make matters even worse for the Cowboys, they’re going to be without their QB1 for at least the next four games.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones went on the radio this morning and announced that Dak Prescott is headed to the IR. He suffered a hamstring injury in Week 9 vs. the Falcons. Without Dak Prescott, the Cowboys are 9-8 over his nine years in Dallas. Backup QB Cooper Rush will be their presumed starter for the next four weeks. A brutal loss offensively for the Cowboys who were already struggling in 2024.

Is the Cowboys season over with Dak Prescott heading to the IR?

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says on @1053thefan that QB Dak Prescott will be placed on Injured Reserve. He’s out for four games. https://t.co/dH3G0SDZxS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2024



This offseason, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones paid Dak Prescott a four-year, $240 million contract extension. At $60 million per season, Prescott is the highest-paid QB in the league. The Cowboys will be without the Pro Bowl QB for at least the next four games after he suffered a hamstring injury vs. Atlanta. It happened in the second half of Dallas’ loss to the Falcons. Now, Prescott is on the IR and will miss at least the next four games. That means he will miss games vs. the Eagles, Texans, Commanders, and Giants.

With Prescott out, the Cowboys will turn to veteran backup Cooper Rush. He went undrafted out of Central Michigan and eventually signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Rush has been with the team for seven seasons and has appeared in 30 games. The 30-year-old has made six starts for Dallas but has not made one since 2022. Last season, Rush appeared in seven games for the Cowboys. Dallas is at home in Week 10 to face the 6-2 Philadelphia Eagles. We’ll see how effective Cooper Rush can be for the Cowboys.