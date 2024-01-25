NFL

NFL Announces Comeback Player of the Year Finalists, Hamlin & Flacco Included

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz damar hamlin bw 230107 aed864
rsz damar hamlin bw 230107 aed864

While the final four teams in the NFL postseason battle for a spot in Super Bowl LVII, the league has announced the finalists for the regular season awards. Some of the top players in the game grace the lists that range from MVP to Offensive Player of the Year, and the winners will be reveled during the week leading up to the big game.

NFL Releases Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

One of the more intriguing and talked about award races is the one for Comeback Player of the Year. Typically reserved for players who have an impressive statistical season following one that was marred either by injury or poor play, this year’s award has a bit of a different discussion around it.

The NFL released the finalists for CBPOY on Thursday morning, and we take a look at the case for each candidate:

Damar Hamlin – Buffalo Bills

Hamlin’s story was one of the biggest headline grabbers of the past 12 months, as he returned to the field this season after collapsing due to a heart issue during a Monday night game in January 2023. But there have been questions surrounding his candidacy for the award, as he played in just 17 total defensive snaps during this past regular season and had a grand total of two tackles.

Hamlin’s most notable play of the season was the failed fake punt that the Bills fan in the 4th quarter of their playoff game against the Chiefs.

Joe Flacco – Cleveland Browns

He only played during the latter portion of the season, but there was no denying the impact that Flacco had on the Browns during their playoff push. He and the team fizzled out in the Wild Card Round, but 5 straight 300+ yard passing games and a 4-1 record down the stretch is enough to make him one of the favorites.

Matthew Stafford – Los Angeles Rams

Stafford played in just 9 games in 2022 after suffering a back injury, but he came back in 2023 to finish 6th in the league in yards per game while throwing for 24 touchdowns and being named to the Pro Bowl. Perhaps most importantly, he was a major catalyst in the Rams going 7-1 down the stretch and securing a playoff spot after starting off 3-6.

Baker Mayfield – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mayfield was one of the more pleasant surprises of the 2023 NFL season, as he was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league for the year while leading his team to an NFC South title and a wild card playoff win. But does he have the numbers to compete with Stafford or the story to compete with Flacco and Hamlin?

Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins

His candidacy for the award ended rather early, but coming back from a concussion-marred season in 2022 to become an early-season MVP candidate put Tagovailoa on the CBPOY map. He and his team faded at the end of the year, and it is unlikely that he’ll garner much of any consideration despite leading the league in passing yards.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Bill Belichick Patriots pic 3
NFL

LATEST One NFL Insider says there’s a real possibility that Bill Belichick is not a head coach in the NFL next season

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 25 2024
rsz dm 240120 lamar jackson sot
NFL
NFL: Cheapest Ticket To Ravens vs. Chiefs Currently Sitting At $547
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 25 2024

On NFL Championship Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens will be playing in their 5th AFC Championship in their franchise’s history when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. But something is…

rsz damar hamlin bw 230107 aed864
NFL
NFL Announces Comeback Player of the Year Finalists, Hamlin & Flacco Included
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 25 2024

While the final four teams in the NFL postseason battle for a spot in Super Bowl LVII, the league has announced the finalists for the regular season awards. Some of…

USATSI 22028955 168397130 lowres
NFL
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Best Bets vs Lions – NFC Championship Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 25 2024
Saquon Barkley Giants pic
NFL
Saquon Barkley says envisioning himself in another uniform other than the Giants is ‘possible’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 25 2024
Vic Fangio Dolphins pic
NFL
The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Vic Fangio to be their new defensive coordinator in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 25 2024
USATSI 22348536 168397130 lowres
NFL
Rashee Rice Player Prop Best Bets vs Ravens – AFC Championship Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 25 2024
Arrow to top