NFL: 4 Division Winners Will Be Decided During Week 18

Anthony R. Cardenas
With a handful of teams around the league already having their postseason fate decided, some will be resting their starters during Week 18 in preparation for the playoffs. But there are other franchises who will be fighting to keep their hopes and seasons alive, as there are four NFL divisions that have yet to be decided as we head into the final weekend of the regular season.

4 NFL Divisions Still Need To Be Decided

Some are already wrapped up. The 49ers and Lions both secured their division titles earlier in December, and the Chiefs and Ravens were able to clinch on the AFC side just this past weekend. But the rest of the divisions around the NFL have gone unclaimed thus far, and will be decided during the final week of the season during the Week 18 slate:

AFC South:

It was Jacksonville’s division to lose, but the Jaguars have faltered down the stretch to open the door for the Titans and Colts. The scenario for the Jags is simple, in that if they beat the Titans this coming Sunday, then they will receive the AFC South crown. But should they lose, then the winner of the game between the Colts and Texans would sneak in for a right to host a playoff game.

The Jaguars are 5 point favorites, while the Colts are sitting at just -1.

AFC East:

Week 18 will be a winner-take-all game for the AFC East, as the Buffalo Bills have made a serious late-season run in order to catch up with the Miami Dolphins in the standings. Buffalo has a chance to secure the #2 seed in the AFC with a win, but could be knocked out of the playoffs completely with a loss and some “help” from the Titans and Ravens. Buffalo is a 3-point road favorite for the game, which has been flexed into the NFL Sunday Night Football slot for this coming weekend.

NFC East:

They were the top team in the league for a handful of weeks, but the Philadelphia Eagles have lost four of their last five games, and are in serious jeopardy of giving up the NFC East crown to the Dallas Cowboys. All that Dak Prescott and company have to do this weekend is defeat the Washington Commanders and the division will be theirs, and they are listed as hefty 13-point favorites.

NFC South:

The someone-has-t0-win-it NFL division will come down to the final week as well, as the Buccaneers, Saints, and Falcons are still alive in the South. Tampa Bay will take home the honors if they defeat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but the winner of the New Orleans/Atlanta contest would win the division if the Buccaneers were upset. Baker Mayfield and company are listed as 5.5 point favorites.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
