NFL: 3 Teams That Could Trade For Jonathan Taylor

It was announced on Monday afternoon that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been given permission from the team to seek a trade. The relationship between the two sides has soured over the recent months, and it has become apparent that Taylor was unhappy in his current situation. He had his season cut short by injuries last year, but he isn’t long removed from being the most productive back in the NFL

3 NFL Teams That Could Trade For Jonathan Taylor

Colts have given All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, per league sources. Other teams now are weighing whether to make an offer to the Colts and what would be fair value. pic.twitter.com/AT7GgJGLAQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2023

So where will he end up? Here are three teams that could be worth keeping an eye on in the coming days as the Colts deal with the negotiation process:

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have been linked to pretty much every big name running back that has been made available this off-season. They’ve missed out on them all, with Dalvin Cook being the most recent to turn them down and choose another team.

But Miami is being careful with what kind of money they add to their payroll, given that they have a running back room currently in place that they’d be comfortable riding into the season with. The team that trades for Taylor is going to have to pay him, and it is unclear whether the Dolphins would be willing to do that, given their hesitation to sign Cook due to money issues.

Chicago Bears

The Bears are building for the future, and have who they believe to be their franchise cornerstone in quarterback Justin Fields. They have added some offensive weaponry for the pass thrower, most notably wide receiver DJ Moore, who gives Fields a legit #1 for the first time.

Could they be on the hunt for even more offensive talent? They should have the money to do so, given their cap situation, but would they be the team to give Taylor what he is asking for? The starter on the Bears depth chart is Khalil Herbert, with D’Onta Foreman listed as the backup.

Justin Fields is 3/3 for 129 yards & 2 touchdownspic.twitter.com/somiJnzAEs — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 12, 2023

Buffalo Bills

They seemed to be in on the Cook sweepstakes while it was happening, and they could use the running back help given their current situation. But there has been a lot of talk about this coming year potentially being the final season for the Bills’ current championship window, as they will have to re-tool after the 2023-24 NFL season due to money and payroll issues.

Would they be willing to add someone like Taylor to the mix, who is looking to secure a big payday himself?

