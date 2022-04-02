Newsboy Horse Racing Tips | For Saturday 2nd April

Another busy Saturday on the horse racing front as the Scottish Grand National from Ayr takes centre stage – the ITV horse racing cameras are at the Scottish track to take in five races. They are also at Newbury to show three of their jumps races, while Chepstow (NH), Lingfield (AW) and Wolverhampton (AW) are the days other fixtures.
Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Newsboy (from the Mirror Newspaper) – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets on the day.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Newsboy Tips – Saturday 2nd April 2022
Ayr Horse Racing Tips
1.15 – SEBASTOPOL @ 9/4 with BetUK
1.50 – THE GOLDEN REBEL @ 13/2 with BetUK
2.25 – ONEMOREFORTHEROAD @ 4/1 with BetUK
3.00 – DO YOUR JOB @ 15/8 with BetUK
3.35 (Scottish Grand National) – FANTASTIKAS @ 12/1 with BetUK
Newbury Horse Racing Tips
1.35 – ROYAUME UNI @ 7/4 with BetUK
2.10 – FIRST FIGARO @ 5/2 with BetUK
Note: Odds are subject to change
Back Newsboy’s Saturday Tips With a BetUK £30 FREE BET: Join BetUK today – Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET – you can then back Newsboy’s Saturday horse racing tips with your free bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
More Free Bets Here
Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
£25 Matched First Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Cheltenham Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Money Back As Cash Up To £20 If Your First Bet Loses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet