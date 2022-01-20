Newcastle United are looking to sign the Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard before the January transfer window closes.

According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle have now submitted a second loan bid for the 29-year-old England international and they are prepared to pay a fee of around £6 million to bring the player to St James's park for the remainder of the season.

Furthermore, the Premier League club are also prepared to cover his wages of around £80,000 a week.

However, Lingard is looking to seal a permanent exit away from Manchester United and it remains to be seen whether the magpies can convince him to accept a loan move.

Apparently Manchester United prefer a permanent move as well and it will be interesting to see how the situation evolves over the next few days.

It is no secret that Newcastle United need to improve their attacking options this month and Lingard could prove to be a smart acquisition for them.

The magpies are currently 19th in the Premier League table and they will have to improve immensely in order to beat relegation this season. Signing a quality attacker like Lingard could improve them in the final third.

The 29-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth at Old Trafford and a move away this month would be ideal for him as well.

Lingard will be hoping to establish himself as a starter for England in the World Cup later this year and he will need to play more regularly in order for that to happen.

The 29-year-old was exceptional during his loan spell at West Ham last season and he could have a similar impact at Newcastle this year.

Lingard is versatile enough to cover multiple positions in the attack and he will add creativity and goals to the Newcastle side.

Furthermore, if he manages to impress during his loan spell at Newcastle, the Premier League side could sign him permanently at the end of this season. The magpies certainly have the financial resources after their takeover.