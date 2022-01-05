Newcastle Transfer News: Kieran Trippier to join today, Gabriel Barbosa latest

Newcastle United are expected to be busy during the January transfer window and they are already close to sealing a quality first-team signing.

Kieran Trippier set to join today

The magpies have been heavily linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid defender and it seems that the transfer is now nearing its conclusion.

Sky Sports. The England international is set to undergo his medical with Newcastle today and he will sign a two and a half year contract with them with the option of a further year as per

The magpies are set to pay around £12 million for his services and it will be interesting to see whether Trippier can make an immediate impact on his return to the Premier League.

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender knows the league well and he should be able to settle in quickly.

Newcastle have been quite disappointing at the back and they will be hoping that the arrival of an experienced defender like Trippier will help them tighten up at the back.

Furthermore, the England international is exceptional going forward and he should be able to add a new dimension to Newcastle’s attack.

The likes of Joelinton could benefit from Trippier’s crossing and the defender will be an asset from direct free-kicks as well.

Gabriel Barbosa linked with Newcastle move

The Premier League side have been linked with a number of strikers in recent weeks and the latest name linked with a move to St James’s Park is that of the Brazilian international Gabriel Barbosa.

Gabigol has been in exceptional form for Flamingo over the last few seasons and he could prove to be a useful addition to every house attack.