The most highly anticipated international cup competition of the year, EURO 2024, is just over two months away. Being a globally broadcast event, EURO 2024 presents a unique opportunity for brands. It gives them the chance to become a household name by coming on as major sponsors.

Chinese e-commerce platform AliExpress, which is a part of the multi-billion conglomerate Alibaba Group, has cashed in on the said opportunity. As unveiled by UEFA — the body governing all-things-soccer in Europe — AliExpress will serve as an official global partner of the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

It is a historic feat by AliExpress, as no e-commerce platform had previously acted as one of the official sponsors of a men’s European Championship. UEFA’s marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein announced the momentous partnership at the iconic Olympiastadion in Berlin in the presence of AliExpress’ European commercial director Gary Topp and Germany legend Oliver Bierhoff on Wednesday (March 27).

UEFA Thrilled To Bring AliExpress On Board, Reveals How Fans Will Benefit From The Partnership

For those in the know, AliExpress has a penchant for hosting little competitions and giveaways on special occasions. The same will happen during the EURO 2024 between June 14 and July 14. As part of its activation strategy, AliExpress will offer sitewide discounts and various promotional deals. It will also conduct interactive games where fans can win exciting prizes, including match tickets.

Revealing the promos, UEFA marketing director Epstein said (via InsideWorldFootball):

“We are thrilled to welcome AliExpress as the first exclusive e-commerce platform partner for a UEFA Men’s European Football Championship. We will work closely together to make the fan digital experience for this summer’s spectacle as exciting as possible, bringing further innovations to football fans all around the world. This starts with offering fans the chance to win some unforgettable prizes, including match tickets for UEFA Euro 2024.”

AliExpress’ European commercial director also expressed his excitement over the collaboration and teased exciting goodies for fans.

He added:

“As football enthusiasm spreads across Europe, we will bring fans even closer to the action, with great deals on a vast selection of popular and trending products, as well as interactive games and the chance to win fantastic prizes.”

Adidas (sports apparel), BYD (automobile), Betano (online betting), Booking.com (travel agency), Engelbert Strauss (manufacturing), Hisense (technology), Atos (IT), Lidl (supermarket), Coca-Cola (beverage), Unilever Nutrition/Unilever Personal Care (FMCG), Visit Qatar/Qatar Airways (tourism), and Vivo (cell phone) will also serve as global sponsors of EURO 2024.