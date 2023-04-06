New York Mets To Call Up Top Prospect Francisco Alvarez

The New York Mets are planning to call up their top prospect catcher Fransicso Alvarez prior to their home opener tomorrow against the Miami Marlins.



Alvarez, who is just 20 years old, has been making a name for himself in the minor leagues since he was signed by the Mets as an international free agent in 2018. He quickly rose through the ranks of the Mets’ farm system, showcasing his powerful bat, strong arm, and excellent defensive skills behind the plate.

The top catching prospect is expected to switch catching duties with Tomas Nido, but it is unclear how much playing time he will get. The move comes after starting catcher and free agent acquisition Omar Narvaez was put on the injured list with a strained calf. The injury is expected to sideline him for 8-9 weeks.

His absence will give Alvarez the chance to solidify himself as the everyday catcher or DH. Alvarez appeared in only 5 games last season. In the MLB, he has a career .167 batting average with 1 home run in his career. He also had an underwhelming Spring Training as he had only 3 hits in 28 plate appearances.

If Alvarez’s bat wakes up, he may be a regular DH for most of this season. The Mets may follow the footsteps of how the Atlanta Braves handle their catching situation.

The Mets are hoping that Alvarez’s promotion will help provide a spark for the team, which has gotten off to a slow start in the early part of the 2023 season. With a young and talented roster, however, the addition of Alvarez could be just what the Mets need to turn things around and compete for a playoff spot.