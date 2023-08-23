New York Jets Corey Davis Shockingly Announces Retirement

New York Jets and former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis has announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 28.

Corey Davis made it official, retires from the NFL at age 28. He was originally the 5th overall pick in the 2017 Draft by the #Titans He’s walking away with 273 career catches for 3,879 yards and 17 TDs. https://t.co/b19ZXlC3RS pic.twitter.com/roKP39VM5g — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 23, 2023

This comes as a shock to the around the NFL community. There have been no inclinations about a potential retirement. There must have been stuff going on behind the scenes that most NFL media and personnel must not have known about.

Corey Davis, who was drafted fifth overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft, quickly established himself as a talented and dynamic player. His time with the Titans was marked by his ability to stretch the field, make contested catches, and contribute consistently to his team’s offense. His hard work and dedication were evident in his performances, earning him a reputation as a reliable and explosive wide receiver.

Sadly, Davis has not lived up to his top 5 draft selection. Davis’s best season was back in 2020 with the Tennessee Titans. Davis caught 65 passes for 984 yards and a career high five touchdowns. The announcement of Corey Davis’s retirement has come as a shock to fans, however. They were hopefully anticipating his contributions for the Jets passing game this upcoming season. While the specific reasons for his retirement remain private, it’s clear that Davis has put careful consideration into this decision.

There was writing on the wall that Davis might be an upcoming roster causality whenever rosters decrease to 53. However, many teams would have been interested in the veteran wide receiver.

Now that Davis is set to retire, the wide receivers left on the depth chart are Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, Randall Cobb, Malik Taylor, Jason Brownlee and Alex Erickson.