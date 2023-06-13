NFL

New York Giants Sterling Shepard Ahead Of Schedule In ACL Recovery

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
usa today 16475212.0
usa today 16475212.0

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is a little ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL.

 

Shepard suffered the ACL injury during the 2022 NFL season. It was a devastating blow for both him and the Giants. The injury not only sidelined one of their key offensive weapons but also raised concerns about his ability to regain his pre-injury form.

Shepard has dealt with many injuries in his career and the Giants were reluctant to sign him back to a one year deal.

https://images.spot.im/v1/production/rqe7qoye756ddegy3ygi

Shepard’s dedication to his rehabilitation regimen, combined with his positive mindset, has played a crucial role in his speedy recovery. His hard work, perseverance, and the support of the Giants’ medical staff have enabled him to surpass initial expectations. The team’s trainers and medical professionals have been impressed with Shepard’s progress, commending his work ethic and discipline.

The New York Giants are +600 to win the NFC East according to New York betting sites.

ACL injuries typically require a lengthy recovery period, often taking up to a year for players to fully heal and regain their previous level of performance. However, Shepard’s ability to surpass milestones and reach significant markers ahead of schedule indicates his exceptional commitment to his recovery process.

Known for his precise route running, reliable hands, and ability to gain yards after the catch, Shepard provides a reliable target for the Giants’ quarterbacks. His return to the field would undoubtedly bolster the team’s passing attack and provide a boost to their overall offensive production.

There are many wide receivers on the Giants roster, so Shepard may not be on the field as much in years past. He is a veteran, however, so him mentoring the younger wide receiver would be good for their development.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
usa today 16475212.0
NFL

LATEST New York Giants Sterling Shepard Ahead Of Schedule In ACL Recovery

Author image Owen Jones  •  1h
rsz 12380908740
NFL
Joe Burrow Says Patrick Mahomes Is The Best Quarterback In The World
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

Joe Burrow has been a sensation early on in his career. After suffering an injury that cut his rookie season short, he has been one of the top quarterbacks in…

diggs
NFL
Stefon Diggs Absent From Mandatory Minicamp
Author image Owen Jones  •  3h

Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been absent from the Bills mandatory minicamp.   𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: #Bills WR Stefon Diggs is NOT in mandatory minicamp. Coach Sean McDermott says…

rsz ap23023847028931
NFL
Mahomes, Other Chiefs Players Dominate PFF Position Rankings
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  23h
rsz 12352421940
NFL
NFL: Multiple Players Holding Out From Patriots Mandatory Mini-Camp
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 12 2023
rsz 06saquon 1 videosixteenbynine3000
NFL
Saquon Barkley Will Not Be At Giants Mini-Camp This Week
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 12 2023
rsz kyle shanahan 091822 getty ftr
NFL
NFL: This Crazy Statstic Shows The Dominance Of Kyle Shanahan
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 12 2023
Arrow to top