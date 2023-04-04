New England Patriots Reportedly Shopping Mac Jones

The New England Patriots are reportedly shopping quarterback Mac Jones.



Jones had a strong rookie season with the Patriots, showing poise and accuracy in the pocket. However, after a sub-par second season, recent reports have suggested that the Patriots may be shopping him in trade talks.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: The #Patriots have shopped QB Mac Jones to multiple teams in the 2023 offseason, a source tells Mike Florio. pic.twitter.com/vRovkJCbRX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 4, 2023

Why Shop Jones?

There are reasons why the Patriots might be considering trading Jones. They may feel that they have a better option at quarterback in Bailey Zappe. Zappe was a rookie last season and started a few games when Jones was hurt last season. The team seemed to rally behind him differently than when Jones was under center.

While he had a promising rookie season, his second season was not as memorable. Some of that can be attributed to the lack of coaching on the offensive end. The Patriots have now hired former Houston Texans head coach and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, a more experienced offensive mind than Matt Patricia. If the Patriots believe that they can get a high draft pick or multiple picks in exchange for Jones, they might decide that it’s worth the risk to part with him. The 2023 NFL season may be a make or break year for Mac Jones.

It’s also possible that the trade rumors are just rumors. The Patriots have not made any official statement regarding Jones, and it’s entirely possible that they have no intention of trading him at all. It’s also worth noting that even if the team is shopping him, they may not find a willing trade partner or may not be able to get the return they’re looking for.

Regardless of what happens with Jones, it’s clear that the Patriots are looking to make some significant changes this offseason. They finished the 2022 season with a disappointing 8-9 record and missed the playoffs. The Patriots are +700 to win the AFC East according to Massachusetts betting sites.

Whether or not Jones is a part of their plans moving forward, it’s likely that the team will be looking to make some bold moves in order to return to contention in the AFC.