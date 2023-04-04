NFL

New England Patriots Reportedly Shopping Mac Jones

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Jones 1
Jones 1

The New England Patriots are reportedly shopping quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones had a strong rookie season with the Patriots, showing poise and accuracy in the pocket. However, after a sub-par second season, recent reports have suggested that the Patriots may be shopping him in trade talks.

 

Why Shop Jones?

https://www.boston.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/s3___bgmp-arc_arc-feeds_generic-photos_to-arc_LEE102422patriotsbears14SPTS-6357649dd95cd.jpg
Bailey Zappe

There are reasons why the Patriots might be considering trading Jones. They may feel that they have a better option at quarterback in Bailey Zappe. Zappe was a rookie last season and started a few games when Jones was hurt last season. The team seemed to rally behind him differently than when Jones was under center.

While he had a promising rookie season, his second season was not as memorable. Some of that can be attributed to the lack of coaching on the offensive end. The Patriots have now hired former Houston Texans head coach and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, a more experienced offensive mind than Matt Patricia. If the Patriots believe that they can get a high draft pick or multiple picks in exchange for Jones, they might decide that it’s worth the risk to part with him. The 2023 NFL season may be a make or break year for Mac Jones.

It’s also possible that the trade rumors are just rumors. The Patriots have not made any official statement regarding Jones, and it’s entirely possible that they have no intention of trading him at all. It’s also worth noting that even if the team is shopping him, they may not find a willing trade partner or may not be able to get the return they’re looking for.

Regardless of what happens with Jones, it’s clear that the Patriots are looking to make some significant changes this offseason. They finished the 2022 season with a disappointing 8-9 record and missed the playoffs. The Patriots are +700 to win the AFC East according to Massachusetts betting sites.

Whether or not Jones is a part of their plans moving forward, it’s likely that the team will be looking to make some bold moves in order to return to contention in the AFC.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jones 1
NFL

LATEST New England Patriots Reportedly Shopping Mac Jones

Author image Owen Jones  •  3min
rsz 230301103640 01 jalen carter uga football file
NFL
2023 NFL Draft: Jalen Carter Banking On A Top-10 Selection
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 3 2023

Georgia has been one of the top teams in college football for the last half-decade, and have sent a great deal of defensive prospects into the NFL. This year will…

bradyandwitherspoon 1
NFL
Are Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon Dating? Latest Rumors Revealed
Author image David Evans  •  Mar 31 2023

Just when we thought the world of celebrity dating couldn’t get more surprising, rumors have begun swirling that recently divorced former NFL star Tom Brady is “newly dating” Oscar-winning actress…

rsz 1427773321
NFL
NFL Draft 2023: Hendon Hooker Injury Keeps Him Out Of Tennessee’s Pro Day
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 30 2023
Beckham
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. Looking For $15 Million A Year
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 30 2023
rsz 14376112930
NFL
NFL Draft 2023: Anthony Richardson Shines At Florida Pro Day
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 30 2023
rsz gwvko6hcbzamwj4h2px4
NFL
New York Jets Now Team With Longest Streak Of No Playoffs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 30 2023
Arrow to top