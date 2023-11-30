NBA

NBA: Zion Williamson Was Perfect In Pelicans Win Over 76ers

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
Zion Williamson has seen a slight dip in his numbers this season. His shooting hasn’t been as good as it was in his 29 games last year, and he is averaging more than a full rebound per game fewer than he did in 2022-23. But he has elevated his game over the last 6 contests for the Pelicans, and had one of the better nights of his NBA career in Wednesday’s game against the 76ers.

NBA: Williamson Goes 11 for 11 In Win Over Philly<


Williamson was the leading scorer for the Pelicans in the game, as he put up a season-high 33 points and made three more free throws than he had in any previous game thus far. But the truly impressive statistic was his shooting percentage, which was perfect.

Zion Williamson shot the ball 11 times from the field on Monday, and he made all eleven for an impressive 100% clip. He added 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and garnered three steals as well, and was arguably the best player on a court that included Most Improved Player favorite Tyrese Maxey.

The Pelicans have one of the more talented starting lineups in the Western Conference, but they’ve had some trouble getting things going so far this year. The absence of CJ McCollum due to a collapsed lung certainly hasn’t helped, and the team has been wildly inconsistent.

Pelicans Have Been Up And Down So Far in 2023

New Orleans began the 2023-24 NBA season with a 4-1 record, but then lost five in a row. Five wins in six games starting in mid-November had us thinking that they were going to make a run and supplant themselves in the thick of the standings in the West, but they then dropped two in a row to the lowly Utah Jazz to drop their record to 9-9.

But the win against the 76ers is a big one, though Philadelphia was without reigning MVP Joel Embiid. Despite their nearly-.500 record, the Pelicans are one of the four teams in the Western Conference to advance to the tournament stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament, which they’ll get started by playing against the Sacramento Kings next Monday night.

The next game for New Orleans will come against the San Antonio Spurs, who are currently riding a 12-game losing streak.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
