Which Team Has The Longest Losing Streak In NBA History?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
Six weeks into the 2023-24 NBA season, it is becoming clear who the bottom feeders in the league will be this year. The Wizards and Grizzlies have been particularly poor through their team’s first 20 games, with just nine total wins between the two. But there are two other teams out there that have been even worse, and they are both riding losing streaks that are starting to run into historical territory.

NBA: Pistons & Spurs Now Riding Historic Losing Streaks

The Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs were two of the teams picking at the top of the 2023 NBA Draft due to their last-place standings last season, but neither has done much to change their fortunes so far this year.

The Pistons were 2-1 at one point, with their only loss being a 1-point defeat on opening night against the reigning Eastern Conference champions, but the wheels have completely fallen off since. Detroit hasn’t won a game since October 28th, going the entire month of November without a victory. With their loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday, their losing streak has been pushed to 18 games, and there doesn’t seem to be much hope on the horizon in terms of the schedule.

The Spurs have a similar story. They were 3-2 through the first five games and won their first game in November, but have lost every one since, and they now have their streak up to 15.

Where do they rank on the list of the longest losing streaks in NBA history?

  • 2014-15, 2015-16 Philadelphia 76ers – 28 Games
  • 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers – 26 Games (tie)
  • 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers – 26 Games (tie)
  • 1981-82, 1982-83 Cleveland Cavaliers – 24 Games
  • 1995-96 Vancouver Grizzlies – 23 Games (tie)
  • 1997-98 Denver Nuggets – 23 Games (tie)
  • 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats – 23 Games (tie)

Both the Pistons and Spurs have a lot way to go until they start putting themselves near the top of the list. The Pistons are close to the 20-game threshold, which would put them in the top-10 of longest losing streaks, and are one of 27 teams that have ever lost 18+ straight. It is officially the longest losing streak since 2020-21 when the Houston Rockets lost 20 straight.

The Spurs still have some “work” to do before they join the list of longest streaks, but they’ll have a couple of chances to snap it over the next couple of games. On Friday, they will take on the 7-14 Chicago Bulls, followed by a game on Monday against the 9-9 Houston Rockets.

