The Golden State Warriors will likely have to make a change if they want to dig themselves out of their current hole and compete for the 2023-24 NBA Championship. They are currently in 12th place in the Western Conference and are sporting an 18-21 record, and it has become apparent that the current makeup of the roster makes it improbable that they’ll be able to make any sort of run during the second half of the season.

“Andrew Wiggins is starting to approach Ben Simmons territory. Not that bad yet, but you might have to attach something to get off of him.” – @SteinmetzNBA (Via @957thegame ) pic.twitter.com/3rM9AQdYic — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 15, 2024

But they do have a handful of tradable assets that could come in handy over the next few weeks as we approach the deadline. There has been talk surrounding the youngsters on the team in Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga, but Golden State was apparently apprehensive about including the latter in trade talks earlier this month. But one of the other names that has been thrown around often is that of Andrew Wiggins.

The former #1 overall pick, Wiggins has been something of a disappointment in his NBA career. But while he never made it to the levels of being a superstar, he had carved out a nice role for himself in the rotation for the Warriors, qualifying for his first All-Star Game and being a key piece in the team’s run at the 2021-2022 Championship. He was performing so well, in fact, that Golden State handed him down a 4-year contract extension worth $109 million. Just 35 games into the first year of that deal, and the Warriors may be looking to move on.

The Golden State Warriors are expected to trade Andrew Wiggins, per @timkawakami “I think [the Warriors] are going to trade Wiggins” (Via @957thegame ) pic.twitter.com/cZNxEdlTlw — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 12, 2024

It seems as though Wiggins has hit a wall of sorts this year. While many of the players on the Warriors’ roster have been struggling, Wiggins has been one of the worst of the bunch. He has seen a major drop in his scoring output, down to 11.7 per game from his 17.1 average a season ago. His production is no longer anywhere near matching the contract that he signed, and there are rumors that Golden State could be looking to move off of his deal.

But his play has been so poor and the contract is so large, that there is some speculation that the team may have to actually attach an asset to him in a trade in order to move the money. As one local radio host put it, Wiggins is entering “Ben Simmons territory” as far as his contract situation is concerned.

What would they give up? The Warriors have already been reluctant to include their young pieces in trade talks, and the team is completely devoid of any picks in the upcoming draft.

Draymond Green will make his return from a 16-game suspension on Monday as the Warriors take on the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors are listed as 7.5 point favorites for the contest.